BREAKING: Search Warrant and Property Receipt From Mar-a-Lago Raid Released

Human Events has obtained a copy of the search warrant and the property receipt from the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The warrant calls for an extensive search of the property: “The locations to be searched include the ‘45 Office,’ all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate.”

The search warrant was signed by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on August 5, three days before the raid.

Agents were directed to seize “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation” of the law, including:

Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are locations, as well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the aforementioned documents and containers/boxes: Information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material; Any government and/or Presidential Records created between January 20, 2017.

Guest suites at Mar-a-Lago were not included in the search.

The receipt documenting the property received was signed by Christina Bobb, Trump’s attorney, at 6:19 p.m. the day of the raid. Items seized include a grant of clemency for Roger Stone, “info” about the president of France, and “various classified/TS/SCI [Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information] documents,” along with some Secret and Top Secret items. The agents also seized a collection of binders that contained photographs and some personal notes.

Read the search warrant and property list below: