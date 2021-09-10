Wright-Patterson AFB on Lockdown After Reports of Active Shooter

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is on lockdown tonight after reports of an active shooter.

Just after 10 p.m., the 88th Air Base Wing said via Twitter that “[E]mergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB.”

“Security Forces are currently sweeping the building,” the tweet continued. “The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available.”

At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available. — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) September 10, 2021

Two hours later, the Wing added, “We understand there are concerns and questions. Our first priority is to protect our people. All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action.”

At around midnight local time, the Air Force base said, “Team Wright-Patt responders remain on the scene. We currently do not have any updates on the situation.”

Chelsea Sick, a reporter from Dayton 24/7 Now, said that the sweep of the base is ongoing.

WPAFB public affairs just told reporters that officials are doing a secondary sweep of the NASIC building, the first sweep took about two hours. The base remains on an active lockdown. — Chelsea Sick (@Chelsea247now) September 10, 2021

Latest update regarding the reported active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The first sweep took about two hours, the NASIC building is big and the second sweep could take just as long. https://t.co/NgOJBzb8Hy — Chelsea Sick (@Chelsea247now) September 10, 2021

Nearby Wright State University warned its students about the active shooter situation at the base. “The most recent information identifies the active shooter threat at or near the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) Building,” the school wrote on Facebook. “Wright State students and employees should stay clear of the areas toward the north end of campus, like Kauffman Ave. and Ohio State Route 844, and take appropriate safety precautions to protect themselves if necessary.”

A reporter at WPOC recorded the lockdown alert at the base:

You can hear the announcement that the Wright-Patterson Air Force base is on lockdown. The audio message has been playing frequently. We're working to get more details @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FoxXF8tLLF — Kendria LaFleur (@KendriaLafleur) September 10, 2021

WDTN’s Allison Gens reported a police cruiser speeding away from the base with sirens on.

A police cruiser speeds away from Wright Patterson Air Force Base with sirens on. We're working to learn more about reports of an active shooter, causing the base to go on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/a34ieW3lxn — Allison Gens WDTN (@AllisonGens) September 10, 2021

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center is the Department of Defense’s “primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis,” according to the NASIC website. It is the Air Force’s “service intelligence center, the nation’s air and space intelligence center, and an operational wing in the Air Force ISR enterprise” that reports directly to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects Operations.”

This is a developing story. PJ Media will bring you updates as they become available.