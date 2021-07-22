[WATCH] Gov. DeSantis Skillfully Dismantles Arguments for Masking Children in 30 Seconds

Asked during a press conference on Thursday about the idea of a federal mask mandate for children when school resumes in the fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t pull any punches:

“There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level imposing compulsory masks on kids. We’re not doing that in Florida, okay?” DeSantis said. “We want kids to be able to be kids. We need them to be able to breathe,” he added. “It’s terribly uncomfortable for them to do it. There’s not very much science behind it.”

He noted that there was no meaningful difference in COVID-19 cases between Florida schools that did require masks and those that didn’t.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about DeSantis’ comment in her Thursday press briefing. “If I were a parent in Florid that would be greatly concerning to me because kids under the age of 12 are not vaccinated. They’re not eligible yet.”

Psaki says it's "greatly concerning" that Florida Gov. DeSantis won't enact mask mandates for children.

