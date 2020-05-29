Riot Police, National Guard 'Completely Abandon' Perimeter in Minneapolis, Chased Away by Protesters

Townhall’s Julio Rosas is on the ground in Minneapolis this week, reporting on the protests and riots. Tonight he’s reporting that the riot police and the National Guard have abandoned a perimeter they had set up earlier in the day, chased away by the rioters.

For the fourth night in a row, protesters and rioters have descended on Minneapolis to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, who was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday afternoon.

The city is under a curfew order, but rioters are refusing to disperse.

The situation on the ground is extremely volatile right now. Rosas says riot police shot him with a “non-lethal weapon” as he was kneeling some distance away, observing the scene.

🚨🚨🚨:The riot police and National Guard have completely abandoned the perimeter they had set up earlier. Rioters have chased them away. pic.twitter.com/4dld6P0Nve — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

Minutes ago Rosas, who’s a tough Marine, by the way, tweeted video of the protesters/rioters cheering as police and the National Guard abandoned their post near the third precinct, which rioters torched on Thursday night.

This is video of law enforcement leaving the perimeter they had set up and right before I got hit. pic.twitter.com/xvIlUhpS7x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

“Things got out of hand after law enforcement told the crowd that had gathered that within ten minutes they were going to be in violation of that curfew order,” Rosas told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “They weren’t too happy with that so they started throwing all sorts of stuff, bottles, rocks, at the National Guardsmen and the riot police.”

Police were “firing back with tear gas, and, as I can attest to, non-lethal rounds,” he said. “Then they started pulling back. They pulled back completely.”

Most reporters on the ground tonight are saying there is no police presence in the area as the city burns and rioters continue to destroy private and public property. There are also unconfirmed reports of gunfire in the area.

Stay safe out there, Julio.

Update 12:59 a.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just issued a tweet insisting that the National Guard and the police are on the ground in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents in Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is warning protesters congregating near the Fifth Precinct police station that they will be arrested if they do not disperse.

350 troopers and officers are on the ground near the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis to clear the area and enforce the curfew. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

Troopers are giving dispersal orders near the Fifth Precinct. Leave the area now or you will be arrested. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

Fox News’ Mike Tobin, however, just told Shannon Bream, “We have seen minimal law enforcement in the area.”

Washington Post national political reporter Holly Bailey also said the police presence was minimal, with “no sign of National Guard troops.”

Driving around Minneapolis tonight, it is shocking how few law enforcement you see. Seen cops on bikes patrolling downtown, but no sign of National Guard troops or other police. Strategy seems unchanged from the last few nights. Chaos erupts, with little attempt to stop it — Holly Bailey (@hollybdc) May 30, 2020

