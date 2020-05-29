News & Politics

Riot Police, National Guard 'Completely Abandon' Perimeter in Minneapolis, Chased Away by Protesters

By Paula Bolyard May 29, 2020 9:53 PM EST

Townhall’s Julio Rosas is on the ground in Minneapolis this week, reporting on the protests and riots. Tonight he’s reporting that the riot police and the National Guard have abandoned a perimeter they had set up earlier in the day, chased away by the rioters.

For the fourth night in a row, protesters and rioters have descended on Minneapolis to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, who was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday afternoon.

The city is under a curfew order, but rioters are refusing to disperse.

The situation on the ground is extremely volatile right now. Rosas says riot police shot him with a “non-lethal weapon” as he was kneeling some distance away, observing the scene.

Minutes ago Rosas, who’s a tough Marine, by the way, tweeted video of the protesters/rioters cheering as police and the National Guard abandoned their post near the third precinct, which rioters torched on Thursday night.

“Things got out of hand after law enforcement told the crowd that had gathered that within ten minutes they were going to be in violation of that curfew order,” Rosas told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “They weren’t too happy with that so they started throwing all sorts of stuff, bottles, rocks, at the National Guardsmen and the riot police.”

Police were “firing back with tear gas, and, as I can attest to, non-lethal rounds,” he said. “Then they started pulling back. They pulled back completely.”

Most reporters on the ground tonight are saying there is no police presence in the area as the city burns and rioters continue to destroy private and public property. There are also unconfirmed reports of gunfire in the area.

Update 12:59 a.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just issued a tweet insisting that the National Guard and the police are on the ground in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is warning protesters congregating near the Fifth Precinct police station that they will be arrested if they do not disperse.

Fox News’ Mike Tobin, however, just told Shannon Bream, “We have seen minimal law enforcement in the area.”

Washington Post national political reporter Holly Bailey also said the police presence was minimal, with “no sign of National Guard troops.”

