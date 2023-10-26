Would Arnold Schwarzenegger Make America Great Again?

Without a doubt, one of the greatest action film stars of all time is Arnold Schwarzenegger. His filmography is basically one classic after another in the genre, with iconic roles such as the Terminator, Conan the Barbarian, and many others. If there is ever a Hall of Fame for action heroes, this man will be the first inductee, no doubt about it.

However, it’s not just his work in the film industry that Schwarzenegger has come to be known for. He was also the former governor of California, as well as a highly accomplished bodybuilder. He has no shortage of confidence in his own skills and abilities as a leader because he’s thoroughly convinced he would make a “great” president. I can’t say whether or not that’s true, but hey, we could probably do worse. In fact, I’m sure we have done worse. Joe Biden is sitting in the Oval Office, after all.

“I feel like I would make a great president,” the 75-year-old superstar stated in an interview with the BBC. “But I feel that, at the same time, everything I’ve accomplished was because of America.”

Unfortunately for Schwarzenegger, he isn’t allowed to actually campaign for the presidency due to the fact he was originally born in Austria, which he called home until he came to the U.S. at 19. The Constitution demands that any individual seeking the highest office in the land be a “natural-born citizen.”

However, Schwarzenegger is not the kind of fellow who gives up on his dreams. The former bodybuilding champion still maintains hope that despite constitutional limitations, he will find himself in the White House one day. I mean, if that’s going to happen, something is going to have to change quickly. The man is not getting any younger, right?

“I mean OK there is the Constitution,” he admitted. “We need some immigration reform, absolutely, to change that. But it would be a little bit selfish if I go out and try to change the law.”

I have to disagree with him on this one. We absolutely do not need to change that law to allow immigrants to run for president. A natural-born citizen has a deeper sense of loyalty to this country and will, more often than not, seek its welfare and benefit. Someone who comes from another nation might still hold ties to their homeland and seek the presidency as a means of benefiting that country.

Breitbart News reports, “A registered Republican, he served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011, and admits to the love he feels for the country that gave him so many chances at life.”

“America gave me so many opportunities and the American people were so embracive, and they just received me with open arms,” the former California governor said. “There was no one there that stopped me from my success.”

Even if Schwarzenegger were allowed to give the White House a shot, I think he pretty much destroyed any chance he might have had at being voted into office during the COVID-19 pandemic when he criticized those who refused to wear masks as “schmucks,” followed by “screw your freedom.” Not a good way to get the support of the Republican Party, which Schwarzenegger is part of.

But when it comes to the current presidential election cycle, the actor wants to see the nation elect “young blood.”

“To me, it is a little bit odd that we are having a battle between people today in the late seventies and early eighties,” he said.