Did Allan Mullins Threaten a Judge? Lazy Journalists Don't Care to Find Out

I was perusing Twitter this morning when I saw this story about an Oklahoma man allegedly threatening the life of a judge. After attempting to get information from news reports about what the threats were and failing, I started digging. It’s always a red flag when reporters simply repeat a police press release like it’s a fact. Maybe Allan Mullins threatened a judge, I don’t know, and apparently, no one in the media reporting this story knows, either. Here’s what the only news reports said about the incident that ended with a father in jail in the middle of a custody dispute.

Oklahoma KFOR (home of our friend Wendy Suarez, who is also a bad reporter) reported: “Investigators with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say Mullins made threats in a video that was posted on social media.”

KOKH: “Deputies said Mullins made the threats in a video posted on social media last week.”

Neither news source provided any evidence of the threats, reposted the videos in question, or provided transcripts of the alleged threats. This makes my radar for fake news go off. If you remember, Angela Freiner, who lost her child to an alleged abuser in Missouri, was arrested for “threatening a judge” for sending a strongly-worded email telling the judge she would be held accountable for violating her oath of office. Those charges were quietly dropped two years after Freiner was arrested, suspiciously right before it went to trial. When family court judges cry “death threats,” it would behoove us all to make them prove it.

It’s possible Mullins did this, but the press didn’t bother to try and find out what evidence the state has that put him in jail with a $10,000 bond. It wouldn’t be the first time a family court judge jailed someone unlawfully because they don’t like criticism. Judges do that all the time, using “contempt” powers. Yahoo did a slightly better job looking into the case and found that Mullins refused to give up custody of his two children to their mother because he accused her boyfriend of sexually abusing them. In response, the mother got an emergency order from Judge Puckett that returned the children to her and put Mullins on supervised visitation.

After the hearing last week where the judge decided to extend the emergency order, the attorney representing the mother turned in Mullins for a Facebook video that he made, claiming that it threatened the life of the judge. That Facebook video has been removed, and it doesn’t look like any news organization has reviewed it. Mullins says he didn’t threaten anyone. “My visitation is under a police officer so I don’t understand where there is any danger for a video being posted … which is my First Amendment right, by the way,” he said in a Facebook video. “I did knock the judge pretty damn good and I’m not f***ing ashamed of it, but I didn’t threaten the judge.” The media didn’t bother to ask Mullins for his side of the story.

He says he didn't threaten a judge. We need the charging docs. pic.twitter.com/sF8hnILjv7 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) June 8, 2023

Mullins has several videos on Facebook where he details what he believes is family court corruption in his case. He organized a protest for fathers who are railroaded by the often weighted system. Mullins claims that he is being digitally stalked by his ex and her attorney and they’ve built a narrative to make him into an abuser who isn’t safe around his children. From all my investigations into family court corruption, I’ve learned that this is a common tactic used by unsavory attorneys to get a leg up in court. It’s possible that this happened to Mullins but if we relied on the local media in Oklahoma to find out, we’d never know.

Mullins does have a history with the police and was arrested in 2016 for brandishing a weapon in what looks like a dispute with his neighbors. There’s no information on if Mullins was convicted of that crime or not. Victims of family court are never perfect humans, and these things tend to be used against people who are otherwise harmless but had a bad day.

PJ Media sent a records request to the county sheriff for the charging documents and the deleted video in this case, which is what the other media should have done before reporting the police narrative.

Perhaps it will come out that Mullins did indeed threaten a judge, or maybe we will find out that the state overreached. Either way, a journalist should want to know and seek to inform the public of the truth.

Here’s my video breakdown of this developing story.