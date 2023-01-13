The Groomers Are Out in Oklahoma and the Fight is On! Can The Reddest State in the Nation Stop Them?

It’s so weird that Oklahoma has become the battleground against woke ideology. It makes NO SENSE in a state as red as Oklahoma. The people of Oklahoma are more conservative than anywhere else, including Texas, yet I have written multiple horror stories coming from Oklahoma where the woke gender cult members and groomers are wreaking havoc on Oklahoma’s children. Remember when Oklahoma University was chemically castrating kids? That was just a few months ago.

Related: Oklahoma Republicans Set to Give $90 Million to Children’s Hospital That Chemically Castrates Kids

Legislators managed to stop that by withholding funds until the university shut down the “gender clinic” for kids. A few short months later, Edmond Memorial High School superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald allowed a male student to use female bathrooms in violation of the law. The male student beat up two girls; then the school hid it from the media and parents for two months.

But now, some teachers have come out publicly and announced they’re flouting the laws of Oklahoma and are teaching critical race theory and queer theory along with anti-American propaganda in violation of state law. Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters isn’t having it. He’s declared war.

“I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the process of holding two teachers accountable who actively violated state law…who admitted to violating state law to indoctrinate our kids. We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students,” he said in a video on Twitter.

Walters did not name the teachers, but here’s one he should be investigating if he isn’t already. Aaron Baker posted a long thread declaring his rebellion against the laws in place to keep kids from being politically and sexually indoctrinated in public schools.

“I teach high school in Oklahoma,” wrote Baker. “I openly declare that trans girls are girls and that Black Lives Matter. I teach African American History through an antiracist lens” he continued. “I refuse to teach from a posture of fear. For me, there is no ‘chilling effect.’ I will continue to do what I do, and I will continue to speak out against policies that harm my students.”

Related: Oklahoma Governor Calls for Statewide Ban on Medical Gender Experiments on Minors

But what Baker is teaching is against the law. Critical race theory and queer politics are not allowed in Oklahoma.

@PutnamCityOK care to share why you hire activist teachers? pic.twitter.com/kqOGxbZuBT — TulsaParentsVoice (@TulParentsVoice) January 13, 2023

In the video above, Baker declares that students find bathrooms a source of great stress. Of course, that was never the case until adults started forcing girls to share private spaces with boys wearing dresses. But ideologues only care about the feelings of the perceived “oppressed” and not the “privileged.” The way girls feel about losing their privacy doesn’t register in Baker’s reality.

I hope Walters’ office is busy investigating him. While they’re doing it, they should check his hard drive. Adults who passionately want to teach kids to lower their boundaries make me nervous.

Baker also has a blog that is full of far-left garbage. He admits that he teaches children that America “is not the greatest country on earth” (which is subjective, but what country teaches its children to despise their home other than self-hating lunatics?), that being “cisgendered and heterosexual” is not normal, that America is racist, and that America was not founded on Christian principles. These things are all lies. He should be fired as soon as possible. He can get a job in California (or North Korea) with no problem.

Sources in Oklahoma told PJ Media that Tyler Wrynn is one of the teachers targeted by the superintendent’s office. Wrynn was caught on camera by James O’Keefe admitting to indoctrinating students. This battle is going to be interesting to watch. Can a conservative state beat back the woke indoctrination in the public school system? If Oklahoma can’t, certainly the rest of us are doomed.