Oklahoma Governor Calls for Statewide Ban on Medical Gender Experiments on Minors

After a week-long campaign by Oklahomans and concerned citizens from around the nation, Gov. Kevin Stitt finally committed to ending so-called “gender-affirming” medicalization of minors in Oklahoma. After signing the funding bill for Oklahoma University Health that included hastily added language to prohibit their Roy G. Biv gender clinic from continuing to offer puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and referrals for gender surgeries, he called for a statewide ban on the practice. “It is wildly inappropriate for taxpayer dollars to be used for condoning, promoting, or performing these types of controversial procedures on healthy children,” he said.

“By signing this bill today we are taking the first step to protect children from permanent gender transition surgeries and therapies. It is wildly inappropriate for taxpayer dollars to be used for condoning, promoting, or performing these types of controversial procedures on healthy children,” said Governor Stitt. Following members of the Legislature raising concerns about the Roy G. Biv Program at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, which offers “gender-affirming hormone therapy” and advertises to help “find surgeons who perform gender-affirming surgeries,” according to their website, the hospital has pledged to cease certain gender medicine procedures. Governor Stitt says while that’s good news, it does not go far enough and called for action next legislative session to ban permanent gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors statewide. Stitt continued: “I am calling for the Legislature to ban all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors when they convene next session in February 2023. We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening all across our nation, and as governor I will not allow life-altering transition surgeries on minor children in the state of Oklahoma.”

Critics like Mark Ousely of The UnWokable Podcast are still skeptical. “There will be no special session and IF it comes back up in the spring, it will either get buried or have no teeth,” he said in response to the governor’s statements. “But let’s make sure to clap ourselves on the back for yet again deceiving our voters,” he continued.

Senators in favor of a statewide ban have called for a special session to get it passed instead of waiting until the next session. “We must make sure we think through the legislation and craft it so that it will hold up in court. BUT we need an EO NOW while we are working that out!” tweeted Senator Jake Merrick at the governor.

The possibility of calling a special session has not been addressed by Stitt.

Sen. Shane Jett has been a vocal member of the small group of conservative senators who voted against funding OU due to its commitment to chemically castrating children. He told PJ Media that he stands behind the governor and believes legislators can get the ban passed.

“Governor Stitt is committed to protecting kids, unlike his opponent Joy Hofmeister who is part of the woke cabal that preys on children and the fears of teachers while ignoring parents,” said Jett. “Like me, Governor Stitt is committed to ending this practice of medically mutilating children in the name of science fiction.” He continued, “Unfortunately, Governor Stitt can only sign or veto what the legislature puts on his desk.”

Jett blamed the lack of legislation on Republican leadership, which blocked several bills to stop the gender experiments that were introduced over the last few years. “This failure to act decisively rests squarely on the Senate Leadership who for two years stopped common sense bills that would have [protected] children against chemical castration, sterilization and surgical maiming under the guise of gender-affirming healthcare,” he said.

Jett also reported that the healthcare lobby has its hooks into Republican leaders. “It’s a shame that the leftist healthcare lobby has so much sway over a so-called Republican ‘super majority.’ You can see it in the lack of meaningful protection against federal vaccine and mask mandates over the past two sessions and the foot-dragging they have done on pushing back on the transgender issues,” he told PJ Media.

“The pharmaceutical industrial complex and medical establishment know there is huge profit in pandemics and transgender surgeries. There are also huge campaign contributions for elected officials who remain on their good side, even at the expense of their constituents,” said Jett.

Jett continued to hammer home the issues plaguing Oklahoma conservatives. “What Governor Stitt needs is a legislature that will partner with him to put the interest of everyday Oklahomans over corporate and government interests. It has been a battle to get conservative legislation through the Oklahoma legislative process,” he said. “To his credit, Governor Stitt has courageously signed every conservative bill this legislation has put before him. I’m proud to stand with the Governor on this important issue.”

The Blaze recently reported on Stitt’s support of a green energy bill that wasn’t too conservative, however.

In an interview with the prominent local paper after the event, Stitt let the cat out of the bag as to why he is all in on green energy, revealing the likely culprit for why Republicans betray us on almost every other important issue. “Most Republican governors would not tackle that, but as a business person … you’re looking at where the investments are heading,” said Stitt. Points for honesty! And Stitt is not wrong. All the money is indeed with the bad guys. The money is with the Great Reset, open borders, pro-criminal policies, corporate welfare, biomedical tyranny, and green energy. Thus, if you ever wondered why Republicans refuse to hold Democrats accountable – even when their policies are so destructive and unpopular – follow the money. Or as Stitt would say, the “investments.”

The battle in Oklahoma for conservative values has reached a wait-and-see point. Stitt has promised to sign a statewide ban on gender experiments on minors, and now it’s up to the legislators to write one that will withstand the inevitable lawsuits that will come. Will they do it? PJ Media will continue to monitor the process and report developments as they happen.