The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 106: Pure Frustration and Dirty Lies

By Megan Fox 4:39 PM on October 21, 2022
This week, I’m talking about the frustrations of investigative reporting and several pending stories I’m working on, including Proposition 3 in Michigan where Democrats are telling dirty lies and using language to cover up what this constitutional amendment will actually do. Also, you’re getting a sneak peek at a new story I’m working on in Missouri. Is fake news at it again? I think so, and I’ll tell you why.

Mentioned in the podcast today is this awesome debate that Christen Polo had with a Planned Parenthood spokesperson about Proposition 3. Don’t miss it! It’s great! It perfectly illustrates the unwillingness of Prop3 proponents to answer direct questions about what this amendment will actually do.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First Amendment

