The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 106: Pure Frustration and Dirty Lies

This week, I’m talking about the frustrations of investigative reporting and several pending stories I’m working on, including Proposition 3 in Michigan where Democrats are telling dirty lies and using language to cover up what this constitutional amendment will actually do. Also, you’re getting a sneak peek at a new story I’m working on in Missouri. Is fake news at it again? I think so, and I’ll tell you why.

Mentioned in the podcast today is this awesome debate that Christen Polo had with a Planned Parenthood spokesperson about Proposition 3. Don’t miss it! It’s great! It perfectly illustrates the unwillingness of Prop3 proponents to answer direct questions about what this amendment will actually do.