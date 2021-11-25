Finally Back to Normal: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Highlights

I love the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In case you missed it, I thought I would link my favorite parts for you here. It’s great to see one of our traditions back and as normal as ever. I saw very few masks and there wasn’t even one vaccine-themed float. Miracles do happen. I think this year’s parade was the best I’ve ever seen. Maybe it’s because we’ve had so much trauma over the last two years, or maybe it’s because we’ve just all been starved for group activities…I don’t know, but it actually brought me to tears to watch Santa come to town this year. Last year’s parade was terrible with no crowds except the elite who were allowed to be there. This year looked normal, and that was the best gift of all.

Baby Yoda

There was no way that this year’s parade could not include Grogu, the adorable star of The Mandalorian. This delighted my kids.

If you were watching at home, you also got this special treat.

Marching Bands Are the Best

I love a good marching band. I think my favorite thing about this parade is the variety of bands from colleges and high schools. It must be such a thrill for those kids to get to have this experience.

Univ Alabama Million Dollar Band kicks off holiday season steps ahead of Santa #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/giPx8Br8n0 — Tim Minton (@timmintonNY) November 25, 2021

The Sound of Brownsburg performs in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. I’m so proud of our dedicated students and directors. Outstanding performance! #MacysParade @BrownsburgBands pic.twitter.com/G07qYp7eTu — Jim Snapp (@BCSC_SnappChat) November 25, 2021

Pro-America, Baby!

Mount Rushmore made an appearance and no one tried to tear it down!

And check this out! Native Americans (who haven’t been erased by the rabid left) showed up to bless the parade. I love it!

Are you watching the #MacysParade? Tune in for a blessing and performance from the Wampanoag Tribe. pic.twitter.com/5FM7fCo8HJ — Macy's (@Macys) November 25, 2021

Louisiana Pride

This Louisana-themed float that accompanied Jon Batiste’s performance was my favorite thing.

And another Louisiana favorite, Harry Connick Jr., was transformed into Daddy Warbucks for the live version of Annie! No one recognized him.

Kicking off the #MacysParade is the cast of Annie Live! Cue the confetti because it's officially showtime. Let's do this! @nbc pic.twitter.com/5RyOQkZNZh — Macy's (@Macys) November 25, 2021

New Versions of Old Favorites

I spotted two new versions of old Christmas songs that I’ll be happy to hear this season, starting with Darren Criss’s version of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” (a sentence I never thought I’d write).

Kelly Rowland also performed a beautiful version of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” wearing a gorgeous Christmas tree green fur coat.

Comic Relief

It wouldn’t be a good parade without at least one hiccup. The Nutcracker was flying a little low and took out a good samaritan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtBUaxJsoG/?fbclid=IwAR1o_WLeto4MA73z4WtwpX14l6QOv8y2AOLF50MqPhwnFKbUK2OVPkpuoac

It’s Officially the Christmas Season!

The best part of the parade is always the finale, and this year’s Santa is the jolliest I’ve ever seen. The whirling snow for Santa’s arrival was awesome. What a great show!

AND SANTA it's always my fave part of the parade #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/WNvEsHr3gA — Kelly ann🧶🧶🧶🧶♥️🪢 (@Kellyann45) November 25, 2021

Look at the crowds!

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I hope this year is back to normal for you too!