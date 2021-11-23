Why Is the Biden Administration Hiding Pedophiles in Public Schools?

During the Trump administration, the Department of Education instituted a new data collection point that would include not just students who were raped by teachers and led to convictions but also students who were sexually assaulted or fondled where the incidents led to the reassignment of the offender to another school district before the investigation was completed. Creepy Joe’s Department of Education has rescinded that requirement and will no longer keep track of teachers who fondle kids and get hidden away somewhere else to do it to someone else’s kids.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

The Education Department will still ask districts to report documented cases of rape and sexual assault. But it will not ask school officials to report allegations that resulted in the resignation or retirement of the accused. Former secretary of education Betsy DeVos added those optional questions to the 2020-2021 data collection, which was delayed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The department also won’t ask districts to report pending cases or cases in which a school staffer was reassigned to another district school prior to the conclusion of an investigation. Reporting alleged sex crimes in addition to documented cases provides a fuller picture of sexual violence in schools, as the accused may retire, resign, or seek employment elsewhere before a district can reach a conclusion in the case.

What many people don’t know is that many public schools treat molestation by teachers exactly the same way the Catholic church has done, moving offenders around to different institutions. In fact, the public schools in America have a much bigger problem than the Catholic church. According to a DOE study, the number of sex offenders in public schools could be 100 times greater than the church scandal.

Consider the statistics: In accordance with a requirement of President Bush’s No Child Left Behind Act, in 2002 the Department of Education carried out a study of sexual abuse in the school system. Hofstra University researcher Carol Shakeshaft looked into the problem, and the first thing that came to her mind when Education Week reported on the study were the daily headlines about the Catholic Church. “[T]hink the Catholic Church has a problem?” she said. “The physical sexual abuse of students in schools is likely more than 100 times the abuse by priests.”

Democrats have a big problem with excusing sex criminals. It could be said that the state of Virginia went to Republicans during the last election because the Loudoun County School Board covered up the rape of a student and then sent the offender to another school where he did it again! The Washington Free Beacon referenced the hotly controversial case.

Public schools’ mishandling of sexual assault cases has become a political liability for Democrats across the country. Allegations that school officials in one Northern Virginia school district covered up a double sexual assault case roiled parents just weeks before the gubernatorial election. Teacher-union-backed Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin by 2 points in the commonwealth, where President Joe Biden handily won by a 10-point margin.

That’s a big margin. Why does the Biden administration want to align itself with pedophiles? They keep doing it. From mourning the death of five-time sodomizer Joseph Rosenbaum to ignoring the wanton criminality of the Loudoun County School Board, and now this, they continue to downplay the seriousness of pedophilia.

Here’s a newsflash, Democrats: Americans hate pedophiles. Hiding, supporting, or otherwise allowing pedophilia to go unrecorded and unpunished is a strategy for losing. (So maybe I should shut up and not interrupt them while they’re making a big mistake.)