Fox News Nabs First Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse, Which Will Spark Massive Red-Pilling

FOX News Channel’s Tucker Carlson will conduct an exclusive interview with 18-year old Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on Friday after being charged with shooting three men during protests in Kenosha, Wis. last year. One part of the interview will air on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The interview is part of a Tucker Carlson Originals documentary on FOX Nation in December. The documentary will include the rest of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.

Nearly 3.2 million viewers a night tune in to watch Carlson’s show. Hopefully, this kind of coverage will help to counteract the massive amount of fake news that has surrounded the Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse was defamed by media for more than a year with false depictions as a “white supremacist” and a “vigilante” who carried a gun “illegally” across state lines. None of that was actually true, and a jury of his peers acquitted him of all charges.

Carlson has been hammering the fake news over this story and debunking the false media narratives, such as “Kyle Rittenhouse carried a gun over state lines,” as reported by Politifact and many others. Another example is The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which wrote, “Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was not old enough to legally carry the assault-style rifle he had.” This was a lie.

“The entire national media followed suit and told us the same thing. The problem was, it was a lie,” said Carlson. “In fact, under Wisconsin law, which apparently no one in any newsroom in America bothered to check, 17-year-olds are allowed to carry rifles as long as their barrels meet a minimum length requirement, and Kyle Rittenhouse’s barrel met that requirement.”

Carlson exposed the moment when the prosecutors had to admit that there was nothing illegal about Rittenhouse carrying a rifle in Wisconsin. “The prosecution is admitting in open court that it was legal and he had not committed a gun crime and that means that for more than a year, Big Tech and its lackeys throughout our media have spread misinformation about Kyle Rittenhouse,” he emphasized.

Carlson’s documentary is going to be a very big problem for the lying media, which spent more than a year spreading damaging misinformation about an innocent kid. The corporate media should be terrified about how many people are waking up over this story and realizing that everything they were told by the major networks was a bald-faced lie.

