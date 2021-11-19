Kenosha Crowd Reacts to Rittenhouse Verdict...and It's Not What the Lying Media Told You Would Happen

Townhall Media’s Julio Rosa is on the ground in Kenosha capturing the events as they unfold after Kyle Rittenhouse was declared not guilty on all counts by a jury of his peers. Based on media reporting in the last few weeks, you might have expected the crowd outside to explode with rage and immediately begin burning down the courthouse. That’s not what happened.

Cheers outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty. pic.twitter.com/LhQQSRrgiF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 19, 2021

Not only is the crowd overwhelmingly cheering for Rittenhouse and his right to self-defense, but the majority of the cars driving by were honking their horns in support of the verdict. This reaction gives me hope for America. Perhaps Americans do understand why our Constitutional rights are still important and why the mob cannot be allowed to have power over the law.

What was so concerning about this trial from the beginning was how obvious the outcome should have been. The charges should not have been brought against Rittenhouse for defending his life against a raging mob. The media whipped up such a frenzy of lies around this story that it turned into a political game of “gotcha” that the left loves to play when it comes to our right to bear arms. This case should never have been put before a jury in the first place.

Sean Davis of the Federalist tweeted out a perfect analysis of what really happened here: “Having failed to eradicate the Second Amendment, which affirms on paper our God-given right to self-defense, the Left is using the Rittenhouse case to nuke the Second Amendment in practice. They do not want a world where you have the right to fight back against their violence.”

Having failed to eradicate the Second Amendment, which affirms on paper our God-given right to self-defense, the Left is using the Rittenhouse case to nuke the Second Amendment in practice. They do not want a world where you have the right to fight back against their violence. https://t.co/tTnykWguFs — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2021

The left in this country has used terror tactics, starting violent riots and engaging in property destruction as a matter of right when they feel they have been wronged. We all now expect them to burn down cities when they get bad news. None of that is legal in our system of government. The people who should face a jury are the ones who burned businesses, committed arson, vandalism, and lawlessness, not the people who defended their town against them when law enforcement wouldn’t.

It’s a great day because The People have spoken, the mob has lost, and law and order have prevailed!

PREDICTION: There will be no major riots in the streets of Kenosha tonight. Most likely, the agent provocateurs are all on other assignments (probably at school board meetings). The left’s rent-a-mobs do not represent the people of Kenosha.

