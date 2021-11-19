Tucker Carlson Airs Exclusive Interview with Kyle Rittenhouse Directly After Verdict

Tucker Carlson revealed that his production team has had access to Kyle Rittenhouse while filming a documentary, and today he played never-before-seen footage of Rittenhouse leaving the courthouse and revealing his thoughts on what he’s been through in the American justice system. Footage shows that Carlson’s cameras have been with Rittenhouse for a while documenting his journey through the agonizing trial that finally ended on Friday in a not guilty verdict.

“It’s something that keeps you up at night. Once you finally do get to sleep your dreams are about what happened and you’re waking up in a dark cold sweat,” said Rittenhouse describing PTSD. “It’s scary actually. The dreams feel so real and they’re not the same at all. They’re all different,” he said. “What if I did let Mr. Rosenbaum steal my gun?” he asked playing through all the scenarios that plague him at night.

Cameras show Rittenhouse leaving the courthouse with a big smile on his face. “The jury reached the correct verdict,” he said. “It’s been a rough journey but we made it through it. We made it through the hard part.”

