[WATCH] Brits Yanking Protesters Out of the Road Will Make Your Day

Have you ever wanted to just grab idiotic protesters by the scruff of the neck for blocking traffic on the morning commute for some dumb reason (usually climate change—as they make emissions worse by blocking idling cars and trucks)? I know I have, but I’ve thankfully never encountered them. But a bunch of lads in England had had enough of this nonsense and started dragging climate protesters off the road in a totally satisfying way. Some people like to watch videos of ASMR or slime or falling dominos to relax. I’m a little different. I like watching videos of stupid protesters getting owned. This is one of the best I’ve ever seen.

Enjoy! You’re welcome.

Insulate Britain activists attempted to block Wandsworth Bridge in South London, furious motorists weren’t having any of it & did what the police should be doing.pic.twitter.com/EfqW8X26PB — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 4, 2021

This video definitely has “Atomic Wedgie Man” energy. Remember that guy who gave an Antifa turd a giant wedgie?

Have a great rest of the week! I know mine is better now.