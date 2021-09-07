'Do I Have to Sue?' Joe Rogan Blasts CNN for 'Making Sh*t Up' About His COVID Treatment

Joe Rogan is back on the air after his short bout with COVID, and he’s not happy about the treatment he got by the media while he was away. Rogan blasted CNN during his show for spreading falsehoods about the therapy he was prescribed by his doctor, according to Raw Story:

“Do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan asked his guest, stand-up comedian Tom Segura, referring to a video where Rogan announced that he was taking ivermectin along with other medications. “They’re making sh*t up — they keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company — they won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings, and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer.” “They must know that’s a lie,” Rogan continued, later adding, “If the internet is saying it, who cares? But CNN is saying it.”

Though the term “horse dewormer” stands out in my memory as the preferred descriptor the media has been using for ivermectin, a thorough search on CNN did not turn up any references to it. The Wayback Machine also appears not to have caught any instances of it. Instead, they’re using the term “drug meant for livestock,” which isn’t much better.

Watch CNN’s Erin Burnett barely concealing her disgust at the idea of Joe Rogan taking medicine “used for livestock” here.

The network does appear to be stepping back from its rabid anti-ivermectin rampage after many in the mainstream press were caught pushing a fake story about ivermectin overdoses that didn’t happen.

The Independent ran a story smearing Rogan and claiming that he took a “horse dewormer,” entitled: “Ivermectin: Why are US anti-vaxxers touting a horse dewormer as a cure for Covid?”

The Washington Post did it too.

Rogan said he was now feeling “great” after “one bad day” on Sunday. After his diagnosis, he said he “immediately threw the kitchen sink” at the virus, and listed a litany of therapeutics and treatments he tried, including ivermectin, a medicine used to kill parasites in animals and humans but best known as a horse dewormer

So did Rolling Stone: “‘Crazy Times’: Joe Rogan Got Covid and Ate a Cocktail of Meds Including a Horse Dewormer.”

“Joe Rogan said he tested positive for Covid-19 and imbibed an array of drugs to try to fight it, including the horse dewormer ivermectin,” the article claimed.

Vanity Fair got in on the slur after quoting Rogan saying he took ivermectin.

Ivermectin, a drug commonly sold as a livestock dewormer, has “made some people very sick,” the FDA recently warned in response to the wave of Americans who have used it in misguided attempts to treat COVID-19. “Treating human medical conditions with veterinary drugs can be very dangerous,” the agency continued. “The drug may not work at all, or it could worsen the illness and/or lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health complications.”

Vanity Fair clearly led its readers to believe Rogan took the drug meant for animals. If Rogan wants to sue, there’s no shortage of targets that spread the fake story that he took horse meds. What Rogan actually took was the ivermectin made for humans, which people have been taking safely for all kinds of maladies for many years. When taken as prescribed in the proper dosage, ivermectin has a very good safety record. Whether or not it is effective for COVID is not yet known, but if people are trying it in safe doses as prescribed by doctors, what’s the harm?

Considering that medical professionals are largely clueless about how to treat COVID (I was told by the University of Rochester COVID team that they have no idea what to do or how to treat it) and offer little to no therapeutics, it’s not uncommon for people to try things that might offer some relief. HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) went through a similar smear by the media, when it has a long record of treating many maladies from auto-immune disorders to malaria safely. Trying safe drugs for off-label illnesses is a very common practice that has only recently been politicized by talking heads who want to shill for the pro-vaccination (and ONLY vaccination) side.

There is a real effort to stymie any attempts at finding therapeutics that might offer better protection than a vaccine, or add to the protection of the vaccine. As long as the medicine being tried is relatively safe, as both HCQ and ivermectin are when given in proper doses, then there should be no outcry against the right to try. But alas, we have the all-powerful media shouting in unison to discredit any attempts to find therapeutics for the COVID pandemic by lying about “horse dewormer.” They should all be fined and fired for spreading this level of misinformation and fear porn.

Watch: