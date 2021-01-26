Rand Paul Spanks Democrats Who Used Violent Rhetoric and Whipped Up Mobs

Rand Paul is not taking any crap from Democrats during the sham impeachment trial of Donald Trump for allegedly “inciting violence.” In a strong defense of President Trump’s words to protesters on January 6th, he compared them to vicious statements that Democrats have made that had violent consequences including the shooting of Steve Scalise.

“No Democrat will honestly ask whether Bernie Sanders incited the shooter that nearly killed Steve Scalise,” he said. He then indicted other Democrats including Maxine Waters, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris who all supported and encouraged violent mobs.

“It’s terrifying to have a swarm of people threatening to kill you, cursing at you and literally holding you hostage until police come to get you,” said Paul, referring to being surrounded by an angry mob of Democrat rioters after the Republican National Convention. “Many on the Democrat side of the aisle cheered them on!” he said. Watch the whole video. It perfectly illustrates why Democrats have no standing to criticize Trump.