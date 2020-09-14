Ted Cruz Asks DOJ to Investigate Netflix Over Child Sexploitation Movie 'Cuties'

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is making the pro-pedophile left crazy and all it took was asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Netflix for violating U.S. child pornography laws. Today’s Democrats are so focused on attacking followers of QAnon that they are in the process of publicly defending child exploitation. Aaron Rupar, a journalist at Vox, tweeted out this interview with Ted Cruz asking the DOJ to investigate Netflix for distributing the film Cuties — a film that appears to violate U.S. law. Rupar declared this as evidence that he is “tossing some red meat to GOP’s QAnon base.” In reality, Senator Cruz is asking our law-enforcement agencies to do their jobs.

Ted Cruz is on Fox News tossing some red meat to the GOP's QAnon base pic.twitter.com/8baiiLmygs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

The fact that QAnon followers are concerned with child-trafficking and child exploitation should not make any rational person decide “I’m against stopping child-trafficking or exploitation now,” just because some people who have some weird theories are against it. This is just evidence that the opposition to Republicans is so unhinged that no matter what Donald Trump or Republicans do (including trying to rescue sex-trafficked kids), the other side will declare it double-plus ungood. Stopping the exploitation of children on Netflix is somehow evil because Republicans are doing it, or something. Here’s a blue-checked journalist saying he would let his daughter perform sexually for an audience.

absolutely. if my 11 year old daughter had the maturity level and talent and was cast in a well-written film like that, i would be a real piece of shit to not allow her to *act* https://t.co/FurX9Sph40 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) September 13, 2020

Here’s a professor scoffing at our puritanical child exploitation laws.

Ted Cruz is apparently unaware that he’s upset about a foreign film. And I wonder how many other outraged folks are clueless about that simple fact. https://t.co/4TPwyT6f0c — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 12, 2020

But Cruz isn’t going to let that stop him. He sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an official investigation into Netflix and its movie Cuties that shows underaged little girls in sexual situations, performing for sexual titillation, with close-ups of their genitals while doing suggestive twerking dances, flashing their underwear, among other horrors. Cruz wrote:

The video streaming service and content-producer Netflix is currently hosting a film entitled “Cuties” that sexualizes young girls, including through dance scenes that simulate sexual activities and a scene exposing a minor’s bare breast. I urge the Department of Justice to investigate the production and distribution of this film to determine whether Netflix, its executives, or the individuals involved in the filming and production of “Cuties” violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.

Asking the DOJ to investigate possible child exploitation is too much for the pro-pedophile Democrat left to take, apparently. Many attacked Cruz and defended the movie. (Keep in mind, these are the same people who find the Christmas song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” to be sexually offensive.)

Lefty site in full Dem-defense mode. WATCH the clip. Despite the headline, they don’t dispute the facts: (1) movie sexually exploits kids, (2) Netflix making $$ from distributing; and (3) Netflix pays Obama big bucks. Child porn is not OK. https://t.co/mmite7Qj0i — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 13, 2020

Cruz has the backing of Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, the only Democrat I could find who has come out against the exploitation of children in Cuties.

.@netflix child porn "Cuties" will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend's 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

Cruz is hammering anyone who tries to defend Cuties on Twitter.

Some professor seems to be under the mistaken impression that, if child pornography is produced overseas, U.S. companies can distribute it here in the United States without facing criminal liability. Although perhaps a popular view in the faculty lounge, that is not federal law. https://t.co/vm43OJlyWd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2020

The senator from Texas is also saying what we are all thinking: why are Democrats defending pedophiles and writing laws to lower their punishments and reduce penalties as Gavin Newsom did in California? Why is the left on the side of pedophiles and child exploitation? How is this a winning platform?

This is today’s Democratic Party. Anybody going to ask Joe Biden if he agrees with CA Dems reducing the legal punishments for pedophiles? https://t.co/jmz814FBGL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 14, 2020

The defenders of this trash are trying to claim that the film (where they sexually exploited 11-year-olds) exposes the horrors of sexualizing young girls — as if that makes it less gag-inducing. But that’s just their latest excuse. Originally, the film’s director sang a different tune before the scandal kicked into high gear.

The director did an interview at Sundance and talked about freedom and choices and how women should choose who they want to be. That’s a VERY different sort of theme. It wasn’t until the past week that the movie magically morphed into a searing critique of child exploitation . — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 11, 2020

Here’s hoping the DOJ will actually investigate this and haul some people away in handcuffs. I don’t have high hopes.