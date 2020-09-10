The Depraved Sexual Exploitation of Children in Netflix's 'Cuties' Is Coming to a School Near You—if It Hasn't Already

There is an online freak-out today about the Netflix movie “Cuties.” To drive home the point about how far down the slippery slope we have gone, we have compiled some pretty shocking threads on social media. The release of the film follows shock and outrage over the initial poster and materials to promote the movie.

Netflix was shamed into apologizing. The director reported getting death threats. The responses from Netflix and the director were that the poster did not portray the movie accurately. That was an honest assertion, as the film “Cutie” is far more depraved.

A Twitter user by the name of Ghost Jim put together a thread that shows the level of child exploitation in this film. He also noted the people who have praised the film and how it is relevant to several topics in our current political environment. One example is the recently passed legislation in California, which lowers penalties for adults who have sexual relations with minors.

The thread is extensive and can be viewed on Thread Reader. I would be remiss not to warn you that it is graphic. The videos on this site do not auto-play as they do on Twitter, so you may just want to read the user’s commentary. Some scenes he would not post include the following:

An 11-year-old girl takes a photo of her genitals and posts it online

The five young girls take a turn at webcam porn

A young girl tries to take a photo of a schoolboy’s genitals

An 11-year-old girl finds a used condom and blows it up

Several commentators have said that some scenes portray near full nudity among the preteen characters. I looked at the parental advisory for the film on IMDb. Here are the cautions that appear to come from viewers. Eighty-nine out of 118 found the sex and nudity prevalent as of this writing:

Parental Warning: During one of the many highly sexualized & erotic dance scenes that purposefully exploit & objectify numerous scantily-clad underage girls, one of the female child dancers lifts up her cropped top to fully display her bare breast. This is lawfully defined as pedophilia and can be extremely distressing to many viewers.

Trigger Warning: An 11-year-old girl watches a female rap music video where naked women role-play through dance both heterosexual & lesbian sex acts. An 11-year-old female dance group then mimics these sexual moves via on themselves and on each other while the camera zooms in on their sexual body parts as they erotically writher [sic] This can be highly distressing to many viewers.

Female breast nudity of a minor during an erotic dance scene and lengthy & excessive closeup shots of breasts, bums and spread crotches of scantily clad 11-year-old girls during numerous sexualized dance routines.

A pair of tight leather pants on an 11- year-old girl are forcefully pulled down in the midst of a scuffle; the camera glances at her panty [sic] exposed bum.

The correct question is not “How could Netflix do this?” Instead, it should be “Why wouldn’t they at this point?” This film won an award at the Sundance Film Festival and has been nominated for three others on the circuit:

However, think of all the depravity Hollywood, the media, and elites have gotten away with to date. The Harvey Weinstein scandal was covered up for years in elite circles. We are not even really sure of all the details of the Jeffery Epstein scandal yet. But we know ABC covered it up several years ago. And the world’s most prolific pedophile was given only a slap on the wrist in Florida while hanging out with luminaries such as former President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Entertainment companies such as Disney and Nickelodeon have had former child stars make serious sexual abuse allegations. The media largely ignores these stories, and their properties, brands, and productions still thrive.

In the last several years, this culture has tolerated drag kids, drag queen story hours, a transgender teen transition on TLC, and a trans child on the tween show “The Babysitter’s Club.” This is a short list off the top of my head. While some commentators, like the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, have been consistent and constant critics, the general public has largely not objected.

Even more disturbing, our medical and mental health institutions preach affirmation of gender dysphoria, which has led to the mutilation of teen girls who may be caught in a social contagion rather than having an actual mental health issue. But that research was buried by Brown University when the mob came for the researcher.

As a society, we have tolerated all of this and more for a couple possible reasons. One, people are busy, and if you are not knee-deep in this every day, it gets missed. Two, people may worry about the threat of being canceled for not complying with woke orthodoxy. However, our institutions in the press have thrown enough trial balloons out there that the broadcast of “Cuties” or something like it was only a matter of time. And a foundation to make content like this socially acceptable is being laid.

If you have missed that there is a school curriculum teaching our children about mature sexual concepts and providing graphic exercises for classroom use, please sit up and take notice. A Glenn Beck special reviewed some of this content, including content that is going through virtual channels that direct school-age children to porn and other sexual online content.

This program is a joint effort between the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the World Health Organization. The International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education was first published in 2009 and was revised in 2018.

The key concepts and learning objectives begin on page 38 of the document and outline learning goals for children as young a five about gender identity, gender inequality, differing conceptions of marriage and family, sexuality, and other topics. If you have children or grandchildren, I would suggest reviewing these slides and reading them for intent. The clear objective is to create moral equivalence around all types of sexual behavior and relationships.

This outline was implemented and refined in Africa for the 2009 release. According to Jaco Booyens, founder of Share Together, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting global sex-trafficking who appeared on the special, Africa is often where these organizations test new ideas and medications. It has now been implemented in 27 states in the United States, either statewide, like in California, or by district, like Texas, where only the Austin schools have adopted it.

It has brought some lovely in-class exercises into development and use. One is the Genderbread Person that is used with children as young as nine to teach that gender, biological sex, and sexual attraction are not related. Another is the condom relay. This is being used in fifth-grade classrooms and it requires children to participate in relays putting condoms on anatomically correct genitalia.

It is time for regular, sane Americans to decide where the line they won’t cross is. The simple truth is that if an ordinary citizen was caught with some of the imagery from “Cuties,” he could be arrested. Likewise, if an adult provided the materials being used in some American classrooms to a minor outside of school he could be arrested.

Our schools should not be given free rein to distribute materials that could be a crime in any other circumstances. Hollywood studios, streaming services, and publications that try to normalize the sexual exploitation of children should suffer financially.

In the case of our children, silence is not an option. No matter what the woke mob does. Make sure these materials are not in your schools. Do not let yourself be dismissed and bring other parents with you. The only reason this is not statewide in Texas is that a few hundred parents protested the vote.

Most of all, say a prayer for the young girls who were in this film. They were required to behave beyond their age in these roles, and the adults who allowed them to do so should be ashamed.

