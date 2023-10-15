Yikes! Biden Glitches so Badly During a Speech That His Wife Has to Rescue Him

Joe Biden spoke at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual dinner Saturday night, and the most amusing news from that event was not that he was interrupted by a pro-Hamas protester but the fact that he glitched so badly that his wife Jill Biden had to come up on stage to rescue him.

Advertisement

One notable glitch took place when he accused “Extreme MAGA Republicans” of “trying to undo virtually every bit of progress we’ve made,” including banning “Pride flags from flying on public lands.”

“Who the hell—” Biden started to continue, before apparently drawing a blank as to what he was trying to say.

Biden's brain malfunctions in real-time pic.twitter.com/7flOzpZl31 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2023

Biden was hardly finished. He went on to make an outlandish claim that gay people are being thrown out of restaurants. He claimed, “When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still fundamentally wrong in this country — and that still exists!”

BIDEN: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still fundamentally wrong in this country — and that still exists!" pic.twitter.com/ZsLO3bioUD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2023

Where exactly has this happened? The way Biden tells it, this is endemic in the United States. Curiously, there are ample examples of conservatives being refused service and thrown out of restaurants, such as Fox News’s Gianno Caldwell, who was kicked out of a restaurant in North Miami, Fla., by the owner over his conservative views earlier this year, while Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family were kicked out of a Virginia restaurant in 2018 because she was working for Trump at the time.

Advertisement

But I digress. Considering the crowd Biden had, no one was going to call out his lies and exaggerations.

Related: Jen Psaki Is in Denial About Joe Biden’s Cognitive Health

Biden once again lost a battle with senility and the teleprompter when he tried to promote his pro-LGBT foreign policy record, declaring, “We made human rights for LGBT around the world a top priority of my foreign policy, increasing our assistance to brave activists on the ground, defending human rights in countries to pass anti-gay laws!”

BIDEN v. TELEPROMPTER: "We made human rights for LGBT around the world a top priority of my foreign policy … defending human rights in countries to pass anti-gay laws!" pic.twitter.com/45pETaxQwy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2023

This is the same man who unfroze $6 billion in assets to Iran — a country where being gay is punishable by death. LGBT Palestinians don’t have civil rights protections, yet that’s never stopped Biden from giving them huge amounts of federal dollars either.

When it was finally time for Biden to leave, his wife Jill had to come up on stage and guide the visibly lost Biden off the stage.

Advertisement

Biden is instructed by Jill, Ed.D., how to exit the stage pic.twitter.com/riezaHXkOY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2023

The worst thing about this is that we’re supposed to believe that this guy is capable of finishing another presidential campaign, along with another four-year term.