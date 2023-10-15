Ilhan Omar Shares Fake News To Push Anti-Israel Narrative

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is one of the most notorious bigots in the Democrat caucus. Her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and anti-American statements are a matter of public record, have prompted bipartisan condemnation, and even resulted in her being removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee earlier this year.

Her statements and actions over the past week have proven that removing her was the right call, as she has been sharing pro-Hamas propaganda since the terror group attacked Israel earlier this month.

For example, Omar retweeted images that were alleged to be dead children in Gaza, but the photos of the dead children she shared weren’t from Gaza; they were Syrian children whom President Bashar al-Assad gassed to death in 2013.

Rep Ilhan Omar is using photos of kids were killed in Syria by Assad and Iran to say those are kids got killed in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/npSPUdsxg3 — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) October 14, 2023

Omar has since taken down the retweets but never admitted to the error. The ironic thing about the incident is that fellow squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) warned about the high risk of misinformation being shared on social media about what’s happening in Israel and Gaza.

“The level of misinformation in all directions at this moment is incredibly high, especially on this platform,” Ocasio-Cortez warned on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week. “If you see a claim, photo, or video that triggers a strong emotional reaction, take a moment to pause and check for veracity/confirmation from multiple sources.”

Shot: @AOC complains about misinfo on Twitter Chaser: @IlhanMN spreads pro-Hamas propaganda on Twitter pic.twitter.com/tgu1OAI9sW — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 14, 2023

AIPAC condemned Omar’s spreading of misinformation.

“@IlhanMN is spreading dangerous misinformation, blaming Israel for killing kids who were killed by Assad in Syria 10 years ago,” the organization posted on X. “Once again, the Squad doesn’t let the facts get in the way of their anti-Israel narrative.”

You mean like this, @AOC? @IlhanMN is spreading dangerous misinformation, blaming Israel for killing kids who were killed by Assad in Syria 10 years ago. Once again, the Squad doesn’t let the facts get in the way of their anti-Israel narrative. https://t.co/Ss1RitTpRZ pic.twitter.com/gJoho7cO4f — AIPAC | Text ISRAEL to 24722 | #StandWithIsrael (@AIPAC) October 14, 2023

In 2019, Ilhan Omar was condemned by leaders of her own party for an anti-Semitic tweet she made accusing AIPAC of paying American politicians to support Israel, insisting that “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” Despite the condemnation, Omar’s anti-Semitism persisted, and she continued to make disgusting, anti-Semitic remarks. For example, In 2021, she claimed that the United States and Israel were responsible for “unthinkable atrocities” and “crimes against humanity” comparable to Hamas and the Taliban. In June 2021, Anti-Defamation League President Jonathan Greenblatt blasted Omar for defending comments comparing the United States and Israel to the Taliban and saying that Jewish members of Congress were not “partners in justice.”

Omar is not the only anti-Semitic leftist in the House. Various members of the so-called “Squad” are notorious for their anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel. Several have made anti-Semitic posts on social media and introduced resolutions to condemn Israel, praise Palestinian groups, and support the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.