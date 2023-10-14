What Can Be Done About the Pro-Hamas Left?

In the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel, which has resulted in thousands of innocent lives lost and many more wounded, we’ve often found ourselves horrified at just how many people are openly expressing disdain for Israel, and solidarity with the Palestinians, and by extension Hamas. In fact, I’ve noticed Jewish Democrats on social media openly questioning why various groups they’ve supported, including the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter, aren’t condemning Hamas or supporting Israel and the Jewish people.

I can’t understand why left-leaning Jews haven’t acknowledged what’s been happening to their party, but it is happening. I’ve noted for years that anti-Israel and anti-Semitic sentiment has become increasingly fashionable in the Democratic Party over the years, particularly during Obama’s two terms. He spent two decades in the pews of his anti-Semitic pastor’s church, he surrounded himself with anti-Semites throughout his presidency, and for too long, so-called progressive Jews turned a blind eye to it. Now, as the Israel-Hamas war rages on, we’re seeing how bad it’s really gotten.

It isn’t just a small group of left-leaning groups that are aligning themselves with Hamas. The pro-Hamas left is all around us. Its members are serving in the government, promoting propaganda in the media, and teaching the younger generations in academia.

Various members of Congress like the so-called “Squad” either refused to condemn the attacks or tried to pin equal blame on Hamas and Israel for the ongoing conflict. Liberal networks and papers have managed to find ways to blame Israel for the conflict and criticize the Jewish state for defending itself.

Sonny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” even accused Israel of committing “terror” and “war crimes” and bizarrely equated the terrorist group with the Proud Boys. “Hamas has been designated a terror organization just like many other terror organizations have had this designation, like the Proud Boys here in the United States,” she said.

She even doubled down later by arguing that Israel “should really refrain from committing war crimes or terror because they’re going to lose the goodwill that they have.”

Some of the most shameful coverage of the situation in the Middle East has come from MSNBC, with hosts blasting Israel while not condemning Hamas.

Academia is where we’re also seeing pro-Hamas sentiment bear its ugliness. Thirty-three student groups at Harvard University signed a letter expressing support for Hamas and its attack on Israel, blaming the latter for the war. Professors at other prestigious universities have been causing controversy over their reactions to the Israel-Hamas war, and according to reports, Jewish students at various schools are terrified.

So what are Jewish Democrats going to do? For many Jewish Democrats, accusing Donald Trump of anti-Semitism was more palatable than admitting to the growing problem of anti-Semitism within their own ranks. Will Democrats purge these bigots from their party, or continue to be apologists for them?

I hope they make the right choice.