The Media Can’t Understand Biden’s Bad Poll Numbers

These are tough times for the liberal media. They’ve gone to extraordinary lengths to prop up Joe Biden with little to show for it. He’s remained underwater ever since his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and nothing he’s done since seems to make the public think much better of him. The economy is hobbling along, thanks to historic inflation, and even the end of the pandemic didn’t help him any. How could it? Things got so much worse under Biden before they started to get better. Had the public not gotten tired of the useless masking, social distancing, and endless boosters, I dare say the Biden administration might never have declared an end to the national health emergency.

For sure, the media hasn’t exactly protected Joe Biden to the same extent that they protected Barack Obama, but they have been protecting him. The usual suspects in the media are regurgitating White House talking points faster than a squirrel raiding a bird feeder. So it’s hardly surprising that the media can’t seem to wrap their heads around recent polling that shows that Americans just aren’t that into Joe Biden.

A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll showing Joe Biden may be headed for an embarrassing landslide defeat was promptly disavowed by the Post, which dismissed their own poll as an outlier. While that may very well have been the case, Biden’s polling hasn’t been all that great otherwise.

In fact, it stinks.

A recent Gallup poll gave Republicans the advantage on the economy, national security, and all other issues that are most important to Americans. A new Marquette poll even shows that voters trust Donald Trump over Joe Biden over most of the key issues of the 2024 general election. Trump has a 23-point edge on inflation and a 24-point edge on the economy, immigration, and border security.

And the liberal media can’t seem to figure out what’s happening.

“There’s been one poll after another poll after another poll this week that has shown that the Republicans are just absolutely bashing Democrats when it comes to issues,” MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Friday. “In fact, Gallup had a poll a few days ago where they reported the largest gap between Republicans and Democrats since they started taking these polls.”

“How can people still go along and Republicans to go along with Donald Trump?” he asked.

Isn’t it obvious? Scarborough shouldn’t be shocked that Trump and the Republicans have such a strong advantage on so many issues. In fact, it wouldn’t be shocking to anyone who’s been paying attention to reality instead of basing their assessment of the state of the country on White House talking points.

But that’s what the mainstream media does on pretty much everything. Despite the media’s parroting of the White House line that there’s no evidence justifying the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, polling shows most Americans are already convinced that Hunter Biden profited off his father’s position and that Joe Biden likely accepted bribes. Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that contrary to what their talking points sheet says, there actually is a substantial amount of evidence justifying the inquiry.

If the mainstream media was reporting the news instead of White House talking points all the time, they wouldn’t be so shocked.