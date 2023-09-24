BREAKING: New Poll Shows Trump Crushing Biden by Double Digits

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the White House today.

Joe Biden’s viability in the upcoming presidential election has been in doubt for a few years now. However, a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News shows that the election may not be as close as some have thought — and Joe Biden may be headed for an embarrassing landslide defeat.

According to the new poll, which was released Sunday, if the 2024 presidential election were held today, Trump would defeat Biden 52% to 42%. This ten-point lead is due to Biden’s poor handling of the economy, the border crisis, and his physical and mental health problems, amongst other issues.

“A Washington Post-ABC News poll finds President Biden struggling to gain approval from a skeptical public, with dissatisfaction growing over his handling of the economy and immigration, a rising share saying the United States is doing too much to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia and broad concerns about his age as he seeks a second term,” the paper notes.

The poll also found that the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden isn’t backfiring on the Republicans as Democrats had predicted. “58 percent of Americans say Biden is being held accountable under the law like any other president while 32 percent say he is being unfairly victimized by political opponents,” the Post reports.

Despite the obvious signs that Joe Biden is in significant trouble, the Post did attempt to downplay the results of its poll:

The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat. The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier.

For sure, there most certainly is a possibility that this poll is an outlier. Recent polls have generally shown that the race is a toss-up, which isn’t exactly a strong position for an incumbent president.

Even if you attempt to dismiss this poll as an outlier, the closeness of the rest of the polls is still concerning for Team Biden, because in 2020 Biden maintained a consistent and significant lead over Trump in the Real Clear Politics average — ending the campaign with an average lead of 7.2 points. The election was actually much closer, with most battleground states being decided by less than 2 points and some by just a handful of votes.

So, once again, Democrats have a reason to panic. And one can only wonder if they will try to force Biden out the of election before it’s too late.