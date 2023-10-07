Joe Biden Has Blood on His Hands

Do you ever wonder how Joe Biden can live with himself sometimes?

On Saturday, Hamas launched an unprovoked surprise attack on Israel. Recent reports put the death toll at 300, with thousands more injured. The attack prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a state of “war” and naturally, some are blaming Biden’s “reckless policies” for the attack.

Why? Because the attack comes mere weeks after Biden released to Iran, a longtime supporter of Hamas, $6 billion that had previously been blocked by sanctions in exchange for five Americans detained in the country.

“Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible.”

“Iran has helped fund this war against Israel, and Joe Biden’s policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “Israel is now paying the price for those policies.”

Even Chris Christie took time away from his schedule of attacking Trump to blast Biden over the attack. “Biden’s appeasement of Israel’s enemies has invited this war against Israel. Appeasement anywhere never works,” Christie said on X. “We must do whatever it takes to support the State of Israel in its time of grave danger, and we must end the scourge of Iran-backed terrorism. This terrorism is funded by Biden’s idiotic release of $6 billion to the Iranians.”

What’s happening now in the Middle East is a sad reflection of just how consequential one election can be. Trump froze foreign aid to Palestine, ended the Iran nuclear deal, made seemingly impossible peace deals between Israel and surrounding Arab nations, and imposed sanctions on Iran. Biden reversed those policies, bringing us back to Obama-era appeasement of terror-sponsoring nations at the expense of our ally, Israel. Instead of continuing policies that would support Israel, Biden has brought back the disdain for Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu that we saw all through Obama’s time in the White House.

Biden’s defenders in the media have attempted to dispute the connection between the $6 billion and the latest attacks on Israel. In addition to letting the cash flow to Iran, Biden has sent millions of dollars to the Palestinians. In fact, soon after Biden started sending money to the Palestinians in 2021, rockets were being fired on Israelis.

We can pretend that rockets firing after money starts flowing again is mere coincidence, but how can anyone believe that? Even those who insist there’s no connection can’t deny that Joe Biden is sending taxpayer dollars to terrorist-sponsoring nations and enemies of Israel.

Sadly, anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment have become fashionable in the Democratic Party — especially after Barack Obama made it en vogue. And because the party is full of anti-Semites, Joe Biden will never be held accountable for his anti-Israel policies. If the Republicans weren’t dealing with the issue of electing a new speaker, they could conduct an investigation into where and what all the money Biden has sent to Iran and the Palestinians has gone toward.