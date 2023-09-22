If You Think Joe Biden Will Make It Much Longer, Read This

Have you noticed that the time in between embarrassing moments for Joe Biden seems to be getting shorter and shorter? On Wednesday, Biden nearly knocked over the Brazilian flag while walking on stage before giving a speech launching the “Partnership for Workers’ Rights” program. Later, he gave an awkward salute to the audience while appearing somewhat lost before exiting the stage.

Biden walks on stage without the Brazilian president, almost knocks down a flag, then does a little jog pic.twitter.com/JbrV7LBMpc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Biden salutes the audience and shuffles off stage, leaving Brazil's president behind pic.twitter.com/JtkV0rmYqO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

During a speech at a campaign event at the home of billionaire Amy Goldman Fowler later in the day, Biden told the story he’s been telling for years about why he decided to run for president in 2020.

Biden started by claiming that after leaving the office of vice president, he had no intention of running for office again.

But then along came, in August of 2017, Charlottesville, Virginia. You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, anti-Semitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early ‘30s. And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed. And this was — and I re- — you may remember it. There was a consequential piece of business going on. And the former guy was asked, “What do you think would happen?” He was the sitting president. And he said, “I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.” And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that’s when I decided I — I was going to run again.

Of course, the claim that Trump called neo-Nazis and white nationalists “very fine people” has long been debunked. But Biden is totally committed to this lie, telling it over and over and over again. In fact, he’s gotten so used to telling this bogus story that he ended up telling it again moments later.

“You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas, and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan,” Biden said. “And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process. And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, ‘There are some very fine people on both sides.’ Well, that kept ringing in my head. And so, I couldn’t, quite frankly, remain silent any longer.”

Both instances of the same story being told are preserved in the White House transcript.

Why is this important? Well, there’s been a concerted effort by the mainstream media to suggest that it’s unfair that voters are concerned about Joe Biden’s age but not Donald Trump’s. Chronologically, the two men may be only three years apart, but can anyone say that telling the same story in the same speech is normal? Whatever’s going on with Biden is getting worse.

We have more than a year to go before the election, folks — who knows what’s going to happen next.