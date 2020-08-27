Note to Joe Biden: Trump Condemned White Supremacists at Least 5 Times. Stop Lying.

On Thursday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden again uttered an outright lie about President Donald Trump. When CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked the Democratic nominee to address the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three rioters in Kenosha, Biden pivoted to Trump’s record, claiming that the president never condemned white supremacists.

“Have you ever heard this president say one negative thing about white supremacists? Have you ever heard it?” Biden asked. “He wouldn’t even condemn David Duke, for God’s sake.”

Someone get a fire extinguisher for Joe Biden’s pants.

Trump has repeatedly and consistently condemned white supremacy and disavowed white supremacists, specifically including David Duke, a former Grand Wizard in the Ku Klux Klan.

Trump has condemned and disavowed white supremacists at least five times.

1. Condemning David Duke in 2000

When asked about the Reform Party in 2000, then-private citizen Donald Trump said, “You’ve got David Duke just joined — a bigot, a racist, a problem.”

2. Disavowing David Duke in 2016

“I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan, I totally disavow David Duke,” then-candidate Trump said in March 2016.

When asked in a March 2016 radio interview, “So are you prepared right now to make a clear and unequivocal statement renouncing the support of all white supremacists?” the then-candidate replied, “Of course I am, of course I am.”

Later that month, he asked, “Who else do I have to reject? I’ve rejected David Duke, I’ve rejected the KKK, the Ku Klux Klan.”

3. The truth about Charlottesville

Democrats have repeatedly condemned Trump for his remarks after the white nationalist riots in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017. While liberals like Biden have seized on Trump’s regrettable “very fine people on both sides” remark, they completely ignore his extremely clear condemnation of neo-Nazis and white nationalists.

After Trump made the remarks that there were “very fine people” on “both sides,” he immediately added that he wasn’t talking about “the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

The president later explained that when he praised the “very fine people,” he was referring to American citizens who came to Charlottesville to oppose the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, not the white nationalists and white supremacists.

4. A second condemnation after Charlottesville

Later the same month, in August 2017, Trump added, “Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

5. Trump condemns white supremacy after El Paso shooting

Last August, after a mass shooter in El Paso, Texas wrote a manifesto condemning immigrants, the president vocally condemned racism.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” Trump declared. “Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”

“We cannot allow ourselves to feel powerless. We can and will stop this evil contagion. In that task we must honor the sacred memory of those we have lost by acting as one people,” he said. “We must seek real, bipartisan solutions.”

Joe Biden is not deaf. He may even know that Trump has condemned white supremacists many times. Yet Biden knows that baselessly smearing Trump as a racist and enabler of white supremacy is an effective campaign strategy.

Despite Trump’s support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and his other ways of supporting the black community, Democrats have vilified him as a horrific racist. In an episode that would be hilarious if it weren’t so tragic, liberals suggested that if Trump gave the Republican National Convention (RNC) speech at Gettysburg — a key Union victory during the Civil War — he would be celebrating the Confederacy.

At the RNC on Monday, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) highlighted Biden’s problems with the black community.

“Joe Biden said if a black man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly black,” Scott noted. “Joe Biden said black people are a monolithic community. It was Joe Biden who said, ‘Poor kids can be just as smart as white kids.’”

Yet Scott didn’t just slam Biden’s words. He also noted the former vice president’s actions.

“In 1994, Biden led the charge on a crime bill that put millions of black Americans behind bars,” he explained. “President Trump’s criminal justice reform law fixed many of the disparities Biden created and made our system more fair and just for all Americans.”

While Biden blamed Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), “Trump signed into law historically high funding for HBCUs.”

Perhaps Joe Biden should stop lying about Trump’s record and focus on fixing his own.

