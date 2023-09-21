What Does the White House Call the Border Situation? KJP Won’t Answer That Question.

You’ve seen photos and videos of the massive influx of illegal immigrants across our southern border. You’ve seen the numbers that show that they are coming into this country in unprecedented numbers. Despite all this, the Biden administration has insisted repeatedly that the border is secure and that they’ve even done a better job than the Trump administration.

They are so committed to the lie that they have never admitted that they are wrong. Even when Joe Biden accidentally called the border situation a “crisis” mere months into his term, the White House quickly backtracked. The White House isn’t merely lying about the situation at the border; they are trying to convince the public to deny what they can plainly see.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stuck to the pre-approved White House script again on Thursday, claiming, repeatedly that the White House has a “humane, safe, and orderly” border strategy.

Does this look "humane, safe, and orderly" to you? pic.twitter.com/13oVqPqoqX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

How exactly can the White House claim that when people are being trafficked, including children? There’s nothing humane, safe, or orderly about that. Heck, within months of Biden opening the floodgates, Biden’s border facilities were overcrowded, and there were reports of children in U.S. custody being sexually assaulted.

Make no mistake about it: the Biden administration knows what it’s doing. The more immigrants who come in, the harder it is to keep track of them, and as soon as Democrats are in a position to pass amnesty, they will, and then voila! we have thousands, if not millions, of new Democrat voters ready to keep them in power. And there’s a reason why the Biden administration wants them to stay in Texas or be sent to red states. Think about it.

That’s why the White House will continue to insist that there is no crisis. It can’t be a crisis if it’s all part of the plan… not that the White House wants to admit what the real plan is, hence, the reason why, when Jean-Pierre was questioned by Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy about what the White House calls the current situation at the border, she refused to answer.

“What do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?” Doocy asked.

Jean-Pierre clearly had no idea how to answer the question and tried to flip the script.

“So what do you call it, Peter, when [the] GOP puts forth a —”

Doocy, not about to let her change the subject, attempted to stop her from avoiding answering the question, to which she claimed she was trying to answer the question… even though she wasn’t.

How many times does KJP say "no" in this clip? pic.twitter.com/b2o3amvODS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

This is the kind of childishness that we’re getting from the White House now. There are thousands of illegals coming across the border daily, and Karine Jean-Pierre is asked a simple question, doesn’t want to answer it, and tries to spin it with an attack on the GOP.

I’d still like to know what the White House calls the situation at the border.