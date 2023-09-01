Emails Show Hunter Biden Had Close Ties to High-Level Obama Officials

In addition to an alleged $10 million bribe paid to the Bidens ($5 million for Hunter and $5 million to Joe Biden), Burisma gave the younger Biden a position on its board, earning $1 million a year. He had no experience in the energy business, but he was the connection to Joe Biden, then the U.S. vice president, and, as emails show, he had quite a few unconventionally close relationships with officials high up in the Obama State Department.

“Less than six months before Hunter and his longtime business partner, Devon Archer, became board members at the Burisma energy company in Ukraine, email correspondence reviewed by Fox News Digital shows that a top aide to then-Secretary of State John Kerry was telling some of his fellow State Department officials Kerry and Hunter had a close friendship and that Hunter asked Kerry to speak to his Georgetown University grad students March 18, 2014,” reports Fox News. “In an email from the fall of 2013, David Wade wrote to John R. Bass and Jonathan Finer about the possibility of Kerry meeting with Hunter and his students at ‘HST,’ which is the State Department’s Harry S. Truman headquarters.”

Federal investigators are already looking into Hunter Biden’s potential Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations during his father’s tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president to determine if Hunter was requesting favors on behalf of foreign entities in his communications with government officials.

Last week, we learned that Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, met with then-Secretary of State John Kerry mere weeks before Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired in 2016. We also know from Archer’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee that Burisma’s leadership called on Hunter Biden, who was sitting on the Burisma board at the time while earning $1 million a year, to help the company, which was under investigation. A call to Washington, D.C., was made two days before Joe Biden visited Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2015 to request that the Obama-Biden administration do what they can to get Shokin fired. Shokin was ultimately fired after Biden used a $1 billion loan to Ukraine as leverage under the pretext that Shokin was not doing enough to root out corruption. However, a Department of Justice memo from shortly before Biden’s visit indicated that the position of the Obama-Biden administration was that Ukraine had made sufficient progress implementing anti-corruption reforms and deserved the loan—suggesting that Joe Biden was acting in his own personal interests, not that of the administration.

“Kerry isn’t the only top official Hunter met with or had ties to during the Obama-Biden administration. In July 2015, Hunter met with Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken at his State Department office after they appeared to have rescheduled their meeting from May 2015 due to the death of Hunter’s brother, Beau,” Fox News notes. “Hunter and his business partner, Eric Schwerin, also frequently kept in contact with Evan Ryan, who is married to current Secretary of State Antony Blinken. She worked in the Obama White House and State Department and frequently emailed with Hunter and Schwerin about attending White House events and keeping Hunter updated on his dad’s schedule. She currently works in the Biden White House.”