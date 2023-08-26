Black Poverty Skyrockets Under Joe Biden

It’s no secret that black Americans are struggling to recover under Biden. Despite Democrats repeatedly claiming to be the party of minorities, there’s a pattern emerging. Under Barack Obama, the painfully slow recovery from the global financial crisis of 2008 curiously left black Americans behind. The Trump economy, however, saw significant gains for everyone, including black Americans. Democrats will bemoan what they claim is structural racism and pretend like white supremacy is the biggest problem facing the nation, but in the end, it’s Democrats and their policies that are keeping black Americans down.

Now, when it comes to shameless pandering to the black community, Joe Biden is your guy. He’ll boast about picking a black female running mate, or a black female Supreme Court nominee, but when it comes to actually helping black people in America — you know, what really counts — he falls flat.

Related: Larry Elder Schools Charlamagne Tha God on Joe Biden’s Racism

In fact, black poverty, which reached historic lows under Donald Trump, is rising on Biden’s watch. Under Trump, before the pandemic hit, black poverty reached 16.13% — the lowest-ever on record. Today, despite the pandemic being over and Panderer-in-Chief Joe Biden being in office for two and a half years, the black poverty rate has yet to return to those historic lows. In fact, they’ve gone up.

“Although the U.S. Census Bureau has not released official poverty data for 2022, in 2021, Biden’s first year in office, the African American poverty rate remained stagnant at 19.5%. Today, on the 50th anniversary of [the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom], that rate under the Biden administration may yet climb higher,” reports Just The News.

If economic trends persist, the historic low recorded under the Trump administration may stay in the rear-view mirror. “The nation,” USAToday notes, “has endured a two-year inflation spike that has eased somewhat but remains historically high. Just 33% of adults say they approve of his handling of the economy, according to a poll last month from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.” During an event marking 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), the first Black governor of that state, said that too many people are working multiple jobs and still living below the poverty line.

Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have spent years accusing Republicans of being racists, yet, it’s hard to deny that black America struggles under the leadership of Democrats. Whether you look at the national poverty rate or within Democrat-run cities, it’s hard to see how Democrats can claim to be the party of minorities.