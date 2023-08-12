Was the Capitol Riot Allowed to Happen for Political Purposes?

There are unanswered questions about the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. Footage has shown protesters were let into the Capitol building and that police escorted some of them, once inside. There are accusations that feds who were embedded in the crowd instigated the riot, and questions about why instigator Ray Epps hasn’t been arrested despite there being footage of him instigating people to break the law. A lot of these questions were ignored by the partisan January 6 Committee because their goal was not to learn the truth: it was to convict Trump in the court of public opinion.

On Tucker Carlson’s most recent episode of “Tucker on Twitter,” he interviewed former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. Tucker had actually interviewed Sund while he was at Fox News, but it was never aired.

It’s a fascinating interview that you should watch in its entirety, but one of the key points I found most compelling was the fact that there was such a profound amount of intelligence suggesting that there was going to be violence that day that went ignored.

“On Sunday and Monday, [military leaders] had been discussing locking down the city… because of the concern for violence. You know who issues the permits on Capitol Hill for demonstrations? I do,” Sund told Tucker. “You know who wasn’t told? Me. Instead, on January 4th, what does [Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller] do? He puts out a memo restricting the National Guard from carrying the various weapons, any weapons, any civil disobedience equipment that would be utilized for the very demonstrations or violence that he sees coming. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

“When you look back and see some of the intel that was out there […] there’s intel talking about going up and killing the palace guards — those are my officers — there are intel talking about using chemicals at some of the entry points. There’s intel indicating that they’ve done surveillance at some of the entry points at the Capitol — none of that’s been included — they talk about burning down the Supreme Court. They talk about different attacks on different members of Congress. They talk about storming the building. Not a single word of that is included in any of the intelligence assessments. As a matter of fact, my intelligence unit is putting out documents on the fourth, fifth, and sixth, indicating a low probability of civil disobedience.”

Carlson was flabbergasted at this revelation.

“What?” he asked. “So, I mean, if you were — and I’m not — if you were conspiracy-minded, you might think that certain agencies concluded there was likely to be chaos at the Capitol, and that served their political purposes. And so they let it happen and they prevented you from stopping it,” surmised Carlson.

While Carlson wasn’t about to endorse that idea, this is hardly the first time it has been suggested that the Capitol riot was allowed to happen. Last year, House Republicans found text and email messages proving that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was not only directly involved in making and editing the Capitol security plan that failed during the Capitol riot but that Pelosi’s office repeatedly denied security officials’ requests for the resources they needed to protect the Capitol. Why would she do that if she didn’t want the riot to happen? Also, a top intelligence analyst for the Capitol Police revealed last year that his superiors ignored clear intelligence warnings that rioters planned to storm the Capitol.

It’s been clear for some time now that Democrats have only been interested in a politically expedient narrative for January 6. But we really need to ask some uncomfortable questions about whether the events of that day were permitted to happen, and why.

You can watch the entire interview here: