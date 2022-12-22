Is This Proof Nancy Pelosi Let the Capitol Riot Happen?

House Republicans found text and email messages proving that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was not only directly involved in making and editing the Capitol security plan that failed during the Capitol riot but that they repeatedly denied security officials’ requests for resources they needed to protect the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, Jim Banks, Troy Nehls, Jim Jordan, and Kelly Armstrong released a report revealing these internal conversations, which they had discovered as part of their own months-long investigation. This information was deliberately ignored by the partisan J6 Committee.

The investigation determined the Capitol was vulnerable because Democratic leadership in the House and Capitol Police commanders let worries about “optics” overcome the need for greater protection.

“Leadership and law enforcement failures within the U.S. Capitol left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021. The Democrat-led investigation in the House of Representatives, however, has disregarded those institutional failings that exposed the Capitol to violence that day,” the report concluded.

“Our report exposes the partisanship, incompetence and indifference that led to the disaster on January 6 and the leading role Speaker Pelosi and her office played in the security failure at the Capitol,” Rep. Jim Bank (R-Ind.) said. “Unlike the sham January 6th Committee, House Republicans produced a useful report that will keep our Capitol and USCP officers safe with no subpoena power and no budget.”

What’s critical about these findings is that they directly contradict Pelosi’s own claims that she had “no power” over the Capitol Police and had no role in the formation of the security plan for January 6. This, combined with video evidence of Capitol Police literally letting protestors into the Capitol Building, raise legitimate questions as to whether Nancy Pelosi effectively allowed the riot to happen to create a pretext for impeaching Trump a second time.