Will the Latest Indictment Hurt Trump?

By now, you’ve noticed a pattern: Joe Biden gets some bad news, Trump gets indicted, the left cheers and claims Trump is about to go down in flames, repeat.

It’s getting kind of tiring, really.

But as sure as Democrats are that these indictments will end Trump, does the evidence really say that their efforts to (ab)use the justice system to take him down will, in fact, keep Trump away from the presidency? I don’t see it. Experts have already panned the indictment and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s twisting of the law in order to do the bidding of the Biden administration. And now, Republican consultants and political experts are saying that this latest indictment will only boost his campaign.

Trump, who is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Washington, D.C., on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, is likely to see a boost in Republican primary polling as a result of the latest indictment. How can we know? It’s happened twice already.

In the aftermath of his first indictment by District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York, as well as the previous indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith over the alleged mishandling of classified information, Trump saw a boost in fundraising and support in the polls.

The narrative of weaponization and politicization of justice writes itself. Alvin Bragg is a Soros-funded district attorney who campaigned on going after Trump. He is also notoriously weak on crime and has a record of downgrading felonies to misdemeanors. Yet for Trump, he took a misdemeanor campaign finance violation that normally results in the accused paying a fine, elevated it to a felony, and stacked multiple counts related to the same alleged violation to make Trump look like a repeat offender.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is no better. Smith has a record of partisan prosecution and being accused of prosecutorial misconduct, going to great lengths to distort the law to go after Republicans while failing to achieve convictions of Democrats. Smith has also faced accusations of misconduct in targeting Trump. He appears to have been chosen because he’d find a way to indict Trump, regardless of how weak or nonexistent the case against him was.

Republican voters naturally flock to Trump because the indictments exposed the way Democrats are abusing the justice system to target their political enemies. But what about general election voters? That’s much harder to predict at this point, but there’s a case to be made Smith’s abusive prosecution could help in the general election.

Take these examples and juxtapose them with the sweetheart plea deal that Hunter Biden nearly got away with. It was a virtual “Get Out of Jail Free” card, and had it not been for the brave judge in that case, Hunter Biden would have effectively been granted a pardon without his daddy having to sign it. Do you think that won’t play right into Trump’s hands, too? Indicting Trump multiple times on weak charges boosts him in the primaries, but the comparison to the way Hunter Biden nearly avoided justice would most certainly help Trump in the general election. It writes the campaign ads, speeches, and debate one-liners for him.

No one wants our system of justice to be corrupt because equal justice under the law is a treasured American value, and Donald Trump will be able to use that to his advantage all the way back to the White House.