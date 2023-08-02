Top Members of the GOP Weigh in on New Trump Indictment

A number of top Republicans came out swinging on Tuesday night after news broke about yet another indictment against former President Donald Trump. These GOP leaders question the objectivity and fairness of the Justice Department in its unyielding pursuit of convicting Trump of a felony. Why would the left be fighting so hard for this conviction?

Simply put, Democrats do not want to see a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, especially after the incredibly awful, terrible, no-good, very bad Joe Biden administration, which has left our country in economic ruin. Since the former president is enjoying a massive lead over the competition in the GOP primary race, the only way liberals can guarantee that this rematch won’t happen is if Trump is barred or banned from being able to run. A felony conviction will certainly accomplish that goal. And to try and improve their chances of making that happen, the left is throwing out indictment after indictment against the popular former president.

According to a report from the Daily Wire:

The 77-year-old former president was charged by a federal grand jury with Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights. Trump responded in a statement calling the indictment a “pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election.” Aside from Trump, three of the other four top Republican presidential candidates that rank among the top-five responded to Trump’s indictment.

“As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said not long after news of the indictment hit the Internet. “While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, D.C., to their home districts.”

“Washington, D.C., is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality,” he continued. “One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), also running for the GOP presidential nomination, issued a statement on the matter to the Daily Wire, saying, “I remain concerned about the weaponization of Biden’s DOJ and its immense power used against political opponents. What we see today are two different tracks of justice. One for political opponents and another for the son of the current president. We’re watching Biden’s DOJ continue to hunt Republicans while protecting Democrats.”

Related: Special Counsel Jack Smith Has Done the Job He Was Hired to Do

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who became infamous after refusing to take action against the certification of the Electoral College results in 2020, decided to not only hit at the corrupt DOJ but also stuck a jab in Trump’s eye by saying, “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

Here’s the rest of Pence’s long-winded response to the new indictment:

I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions. As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter. Our country is more important than one man. Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will. As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people. We will restore a threshold of integrity and civility in public life so we can bring real solutions to the challenges plaguing our nation.

Nikki Haley, another contender for the Republican Party nomination, did not immediately put out a statement concerning the indictment.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke out against the situation by pointing out the many instances in which Biden’s Justice Department has a whole different set of standards for justice for Democrats than it does for Republicans. And it’s true.

If you are connected to high-ranking public officials within the Democratic Party, like, say, being the president’s son, you can practically get away with murder, losing cocaine in the White House, or running an elaborate influence-peddling scheme. You know, stuff like that.

Speak out against the progressive agenda, and suddenly you are public enemy number one. Funny how that works.