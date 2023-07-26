Democrats May Want to Panic About Hunter Biden Now

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden appeared in federal court in Delaware to plead guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to pay millions in federal taxes and to accept a pre-trial diversion agreement on a gun charge, all in exchange for two years probation with no jail time. The sweetheart plea deal that was widely panned by experts fell apart in court and was ultimately rejected by the judge, forcing Hunter Biden to plead “not guilty.”

Suddenly, the president’s son’s “Get Out of Jail Free” card was gone, and the Democrats’ hopes of putting the Hunter Biden saga behind them were dashed. This is certainly going to be a huge problem for Democrats because it means that Hunter’s legal issues are far from over, and that the First Son could in fact face jail time — all while his father runs for president again, and his own Department of Justice faces questions of interfering with the investigation.

Related: Brave Judge REJECTS Hunter Biden Sweetheart Plea Deal

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley argues that Democrats ought to be very concerned.

“I think that there is almost a panic setting in with the media. They all want to move on, because the alternative is to recognize one of the most significant corruption scandals in modern history, but it’s something that the media played a role in suppressing. So, they want everyone to move on. But that’s just not going to happen,” Turley said in an appearance on Fox News.

“The evidence is mounting,” he continued. “And you had these two whistleblowers testify in Congress, and you’ll notice the Democratic members asked very little about their specific allegations. And it’s because they have been reduced in the amount of maneuvering room by this evidence. They didn’t want to trip any wires. When one of them, Rep. Dan Goldman from New York, tried, he ended up demolishing the Biden defense in less than five minutes. He got the witness to confirm that Joe Biden did in fact speak to his son about business dealings. So, they’re all in a position that they’re hoping this will move on, but the public, and, more importantly, these committees are just not moving on.”

Jonathan Turley: ‘Panic Setting In’ For Democrats and Media About Hunter Biden Scandal pic.twitter.com/GW7UKRb1fw — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) July 26, 2023

With new scrutiny over interference from the Department of Justice, it’s safe to say that the Hunter problem for Joe Biden isn’t going away. How can it, if Hunter is headed for trial? Sorry, Democrats, but Hunter Biden and all his legal troubles won’t be swept under the rug so easily.