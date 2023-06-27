Activists Have Pushed Pride Month Too Far, and It’s Causing Backlash

Perhaps there was a time when LGBT pride month and pride parades were about demanding civil rights, but if you have seen videos from recent pride parades across the country, that is clearly no longer the case. In New York City, LGBTQ activists were seen marching and chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” At the Seattle pride parade, naked men exposed themselves to children, and at the Minneapolis pride parade, a man in his underwear twerked and gyrated in front of children.

There are other shocking videos, which I can’t embed here because they’re inappropriate, but this kind of depravity at pride parades is by no means new. Americans have taken notice, and aren’t happy about it.

Recently polling shows that American voters have become disgusted with the events and campaigns associated with pride month, feeling that they have gone too far. As a result, the majority of voters believe that exposing children to the transgender and LGBTQ+ agenda does more harm than good, and they suspect that activists promoting this agenda have ulterior motives.

According to a new poll from Summit Ministries, in partnership with McLaughlin and Associates, 61% of voters “believe introducing young children to ideas like transgenderism, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ themes hurts their emotional and psychological development.“

“We’ve suspected for a long time that most Americans think it hurts kids when the culture sexualizes them in the name of left-wing progressivism. This poll reveals that the vast majority of voters share this concern,” said Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries.

Moreover, in light of the negative reactions faced by Bud Light and Target, most voters feel that businesses should stay out of politics and cultural debates. A separate poll from Summit/McLaughlin found that of the voters who have an opinion on the issue, 73% say they prefer that businesses remain neutral.

“Bud Light, Target, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have found out the hard way that huge numbers of their customers don’t support what they consider to be ‘woke’ values,” Myers said. “This poll shows how big the issue is: nearly three-fourths of Americans say they don’t like it when businesses weigh in on controversial issues, and more than half support boycotts of companies that take political or cultural stands.

These findings mirror those of a new poll from Convention of States Action, done in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, which found that 62% of voters believe that companies should remain neutral on cultural issues, and 65% said they boycotted a company over a cultural or political stance.

“Every corporate board room should be very alarmed at these poll results,” said Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States. “While the Wall Street Woke seem to be hell bent on pushing business to the radical left, American voters simply want businesses to provide products and services and not be a megaphone for political activism — especially radical activism from the left.”

These polls show that the pride movement has pushed things too far, and the public isn’t happy about it. Americans want to protect their kids from dangerous ideologies and simply want to shop for the products they need without being lectured on political or cultural issues. Will corporate America listen?