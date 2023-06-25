Taking Kids to Pride Parades Is Child Abuse

Pride month is almost over, and I can’t wait. It’s bad enough the way LGBTQ ideology gets thrust in our faces during the other ten months of the year; it manages to get so much worse in the month of June when corporate pandering and virtue signaling manifests itself with pride displays in stores or commercials in otherwise family-friendly entertainment. And then, of course, comes the seemingly endless pride parades in various cities nationwide.

Just as you don’t have to shop at stores that push LGBTQ ideology or you can change the channel when some pride commercial comes on, you can simply not attend your local pride parade. It would be nice to believe that was enough. The fact is, these pride parades have become a major problem. Since June 1, videos from various pride parades have gone viral on social media, featuring scantily-clad-to-naked adults performing all kinds of inappropriate behavior, acting out their fetishes in public. On any other day, an adult acting this way would be arrested for indecent exposure. Making the situation worse is the presence of children at these events.

I don’t doubt that there are plenty of parents who want to teach their children to be respectful of all people, but when you see what these pride parades have devolved into, there is absolutely no justification for any parent to take a child to one of these events. These parades have turned into explicit showcases of debauchery, rendering them wholly unsuitable for children, and regrettably, it appears that the primary purpose of these parades is precisely to serve as platforms for these outrageous displays.

Earlier this year, organizers voluntarily canceled a pride parade in Florida because of a new law that barred children from attending events featuring adult or sexualized performances. Apparently, it’s not worth putting on a sexualized performance if LGBTQ adults can’t do it in front of children.

Unfortunately, in other states, pride parades continue unabated, shamelessly exploiting children in the process. For example, in Seattle, naked men were exposing themselves to children at a pride parade. In Minneapolis, a man in his underwear twerked and gyrated in front of children at a pride parade. I can’t even embed these videos because they’re too inappropriate, yet these events happened. This isn’t a new thing either. Similar incidents have happened in recent years.

It wasn’t all that long ago that a man who exposed himself to a young girl would get arrested; now he’s cheered on in the name of LGBTQ pride. The concept of LGBTQ pride has morphed from a community pursuing civil rights and equality into a convenient umbrella term used to rationalize various forms of sexual debauchery. The LGBTQ pride movement has been used as a shield to justify actions that go beyond the boundaries of acceptable behavior in public, particularly in the presence of innocent young children.

Who are these parents who are taking their children to pride parades? Is it truly worth robbing their children of innocence just to prove they aren’t homophobes and transphobes? Are they genuinely willing to let their children be exploited by adults to fulfill their sick fetishes? Sadly, it appears so.

Any parent who willingly exposes their children to such repulsive exhibitions is no different from the depraved individuals who expose themselves to innocent kids. It is nothing short of abhorrent child abuse that absolutely must be stopped.