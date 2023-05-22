Jeffrey Epstein Attempted to Blackmail Bill Gates Over Affair: Report

The late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly attempted to blackmail Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Epstein apparently approached Gates in 2017 with a proposition to contribute to a charitable fund worth billions of dollars and threatened to expose Gates’ extramarital affair with a Russian bridge player if he refused to participate.

The reported affair took place in 2010 when Gates supposedly engaged in a relationship with Mila Antonova, whom he had met during a bridge tournament. At the time, Antonova was in her early 20s and Gates was still married to his ex-wife, Melinda Gates.

In 2013, Antonova crossed paths with Epstein when she was seeking funding for a business venture involving an online bridge platform. Although Epstein did not invest in her project, he did sponsor Antonova’s attendance at a software coding school. In 2014, Antonova stayed at an apartment provided by Epstein during a trip to New York City, but she did not meet him personally.

Epstein attempted to use Gates’ affair with Antonova as a means of pressuring him into participating in a charity fund. However, the threat was not straightforward and was disguised as a request for reimbursement of Antonova’s coding school expenses, which was the first time Epstein mentioned the affair.

According to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Antonova was initially introduced to Epstein through Boris Nikolic, an advisor to Gates, with the aim of raising funds for her online bridge venture. Antonova had hoped to secure $500,000 to create high-quality tutorials for both beginners and advanced players, but she was unable to obtain the funding. However, Epstein stepped in and covered the costs of her education.

Antonova shared with the Journal that Epstein agreed to pay for her schooling directly, without any form of exchange. When she inquired about his motivation, Epstein simply mentioned that he was wealthy and wanted to help people whenever possible.

A spokesperson for Gates confirmed the story. “Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates.”

Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in 2019. According to Melinda Gates, Bill’s association with Epstein was a contributing factor to her decision to file for divorce.