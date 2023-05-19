Why I’m Not Impressed With MTG’s Latest Impeachment Push

Oh, look who’s back with yet another push to impeach Joe Biden! It’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has once again introduced articles of impeachment.

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America Last executive branch that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021 to systematically destroy this country: the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said on Thursday.

Excuse me for a moment while I brace myself for nothing to happen.

Related: Adam Schiff STILL Insists Trump Colluded With Russia Despite Durham Report

Look, I’m not saying that Joe Biden hasn’t committed impeachable offenses. As the articles she introduced say, Joe Biden has “abused the power of the Office of the President by endangering the security of the United States and thwarting the will of Congress as set forth in duly enacted law.”

This is true, and everyone knows it, but has the Republican majority truly given us any reason to have faith that they will hold anyone in the Biden administration accountable? Even a promise to hold some lower-hanging fruit accountable via impeachment seems to have gone nowhere. There have been nine articles of impeachment introduced since Biden took office—five of which where introduced by Greene. I’m sure this makes for some great fundraising emails, but let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that the House GOP will ever hold Joe Biden accountable.

Why not? While House Speaker McCarthy has been hesitant to embrace impeaching Joe Biden. He was far more open to impeaching Biden administration officials. In fact, one Biden official who was allegedly in the sights of the GOP majority is DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas inherited a secure southern border and let it deteriorate into a multifaceted security and humanitarian crisis thanks to Biden’s open-border policies. There has been a substantial influx of illegal immigrants and the unchecked trafficking of fentanyl across the border, along with an alarming number of immigrant children falling victim to sex trafficking—and Mayorkas repeatedly denies there’s a crisis and has lied under oath in testimony before Congress. In the months since the GOP has regained control of the House, there have been hearings and pretty much nothing else. A GOP source told CNN that Mayorkas’s impeachment is “not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when.”

It’s the middle of May. What are they waiting for? In light of the expiration of Title 42, there’s hardly a justification for the House GOP to twiddle their thumbs any longer. If the GOP hasn’t even impeached Mayorkas yet, are we really supposed to believe that Biden will ever be impeached?

And then there’s Merrick Garland, whose abuse of power is a matter of public record. Between treating concerned parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists, targeting pro-life activists, his failure to protect conservative Supreme Court justices, and his approval of the partisan raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, again, I ask, what more does the House GOP need to actually do the right thing?

Look, we all know that impeachment won’t end in conviction in the Senate. But the GOP needs to show that it’s serious. House Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice for bogus reasons. The least the GOP can do to return the favor is impeach Biden officials for legitimate reasons. Until they do, there’s no reason to take their tough talk on accountability seriously.