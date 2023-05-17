Adam Schiff STILL Insists Trump Colluded With Russia Despite Durham Report

The recently released Durham Report found, “Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.” Nonetheless, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the former Chairman of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, still insists Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton.

“If you read Mr. Durham’s report, what he said is that there wasn’t evidence of collusion before they began the investigation. That’s obviously a very important distinction,” Schiff told The Epoch Times when he was asked about the report.

Schiff, who is running for the U.S. Senate to replace the retiring Dianne Feinstein, insisted that Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort provided a Russian intelligence agent ‘with internal polling data with their strategy for key battleground states, while that unit of Russian intelligence was engaged in trying to help Donald Trump win.”

According to Schiff, that was collusion, and he insists that most Americans would agree. Of course, the report specifically states that there is no evidence to support his claim:

The FBI Intelligence Analyst who had perhaps the most in-depth knowledge of particularly sensitive Russian intelligence information in FBI holdings during the relevant time period disclosed that she never saw anything regarding any Trump election campaign conspiracy with the Russians, nor did she see anything in FBI holdings regarding Carter Page, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, or Paul Manafort engaging in any type of conspiracy with the Russians regarding the election.

Schiff also pointed to debunked allegations against Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Donald Trump Jr. is only mentioned once in the report’s 306 pages in a footnote, because the investigation found nothing of consequence that warranted inclusion in the report.

Related: What Happens to the Democrats Who Claimed They Had Evidence of Collusion?

Schiff falsely claimed that Flynn had secret meetings with the Russian ambassador, where they discussed undermining bipartisan sanctions imposed on Russia for its election interference, even though it’s long been known that the discussion between Flynn and the Russian ambassador occurred after Trump had already won the 2016 presidential election and was part of Flynn’s preparations for assuming his White House responsibilities.

Schiff’s pathetic efforts to hold onto the Russian collusion story despite the fact that both the Mueller investigation and the Durham investigation debunked these claims tell us all we need to know about the left. The same people who want anyone questioning the results of the 2020 election to be suppressed, censored, or jailed think it’s perfectly okay for them to continue to push this lie about Trump colluding with Russia to cast doubt on the legitimacy of his election.