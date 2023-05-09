Emails Prove Hunter Biden Arranged Meeting Between His Dad and a Client

Newly revealed emails obtained by Fox News indicate that despite Joe Biden’s claim that he never discussed his son’s business dealings, one of Hunter Biden’s former clients from Rosemont Seneca Partners (RSP) had a close relationship with then-Vice President Joe Biden, and that they spent “a lot of time” together.

“Nicolas Rohatyn, a Biden donor and the founder and CEO of The Rohatyn Group, met with Biden and visited the White House several times when Biden was vice president and when Hunter’s now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners (RSP) was overseeing his hedge fund accounts,” Fox News reports. “Rohatyn’s business relationship with Hunter appears to have started in March 2010, when Hunter and Eric Schwerin, RSP’s then-president, discussed inviting him to a ‘Mexico Lunch.’ The Mexico State Dinner at the White House was held on May 19, 2010, so it appears the lunch occurred around this time.”

“Can we invite Nick Rohatyn to the Mexico Lunch? Evan [Ryan] said we may have some spots. Thoughts?” Schwerin asked.

Evan Ryan is Biden’s current White House cabinet secretary who was serving as his assistant at the time. She is also the wife of current Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reportedly coordinated the infamous letter from 51 former intelligence officials falsely claiming that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Ryan was instrumental in coordinating invites for the Mexico State dinner.

The email exchange continued:

“Yes,” Hunter responded. “Also, should see if Carlos Slim is on list. May not come, but would be good.” Schwerin replied, referring to the Mexican billionaire who Hunter was seeking to do business with. It is unclear if Rohatyn attended the luncheon. The next month, on April 14, 2010, Arlene Busch, a former RSP partner, emailed Hunter, Rohatyn and another partner at The Rohatyn Group, writing, “As you are aware, we just returned from China. Attached is a sample of the meetings we attended. Please contact me with any questions.” [July 2015] Hunter arranged a meeting between Rohatyn and Biden in New York City after Rohatyn said he was trying to get a new terminal at LaGuardia Airport named after his father, Felix Rohatyn, who served as former President Clinton’s Ambassador to France and was a prolific donor to Democrats. He passed away in December 2019. “Hi Hunter I see that your Dad is in town today so it had me thinking of you. How are you holding up?” Rohatyn emailed Hunter on July 27, 2015, later adding, “I’m trying to get Cuomo to see me so I can ask them to name the new terminal at Laguardia for my Dad ( while he is still here and able to appreciate it ), but no success yet.” “I’d gladly ask Dad if he will weigh in,” Hunter responded, “they have a good relationship and Beau and the Governor were close.” “If you will be in the area I’d love for you to get a chance to say hi to Dad,” Hunter later added, “it’s easy to arrange- someone can meet you and take you to his holding room to say hi.”

House Oversight Committee Republicans are set to hold a press conference this Wednesday to reveal new evidence regarding the Biden family’s business dealings. Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) also requested the Justice Department delay any potential indictment of Hunter Biden until after the conference, stating that the anticipated revelations will likely be much more significant than any potential indictment.