They Won't Stop With Trump. You Could Be Next.

It finally happened. On Thursday, Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg got the indictment that so many on the political left have been pining for ever since Donald Trump ran for president in 2016. Since then, Trump has had a target on his back, with unhinged leftists desperately trying to find a crime to pin on him.

The best they were able to get was a misdemeanor campaign finance violation.

This indictment is unprecedented in virtually every way, and should scare you to the core.

It is true that just because Trump is a former president, he is not above the law, but he’s not exempt from equal justice under the law either. But the offense he’s been accused of is so minor that it normally merits a fine—just ask Hillary.

The idea that a former president—and a current presidential candidate—can be singled out by a flagrantly biased district attorney for a non-felony offense suggests that anyone, including you, could also be targeted for their political beliefs when they don’t align with those in power.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley argued that the case against Trump is so weak it “would be easily dismissed outside of a jurisdiction like New York, where Bragg can count on highly motivated judges and jurors.”

He added, “Although it may be politically popular, the case is legally pathetic. Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of ‘hush money’ to former stripper Stormy Daniels.”

Make no mistake. This is not just about Trump. This is about everyone. If we allow the government to target people based on their political views, we are allowing a dangerous precedent to be set. This has been going on for years, with conservatives consistently being the primary targets. Remember how, during the Obama administration, we witnessed the IRS ominously targeting his political adversaries? It has to stop now.

We can either sit back and let these shenanigans continue, or we can expose the corruption and save our republic.

