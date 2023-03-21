BREAKING: Update on Possible Date for Trump Indictment

Former President Donald Trump will probably be indicted on Wednesday but won’t go before a court in New York until the following week, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

“There will be no arraignment this week,” a source familiar with the situation told the publication on Tuesday.

“The former president, who is currently in Florida, is expected to be formally charged tomorrow, after which the Manhattan District Attorney’s office will reach out to Trump and his Secret Service detail to make arrangements for his surrender, according to the insider,” the report explains. “He will then fly to New York where he will be arraigned, finger printed, and pose for his mug shot.”

In anticipation of a potential indictment related to so-called “hush money” payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels, the New York Police Department and Metro Police Department have called for all officers to be in uniform and prepared for any situation on Tuesday. Authorities in both New York City and Washington, D.C., are also bracing for potential unrest and demonstrations, prompted by the former president’s call for his supporters to protest.

“The indictment may happen, but they don’t think Trump comes this week,” the source told the Daily Mail. “I’m told there’s an additional witness who is going to testify on Wednesday, so if there’s an indictment, it’s not going to happen until Wednesday or Thursday, so they think he probably comes next week.”

Experts have blasted the potential arrest of Trump.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley also slammed the case against Trump. “Trump faces serious legal threats in the ongoing Mar-a-Lago investigation. But the New York case would be easily dismissed outside of a jurisdiction like New York, where Bragg can count on highly motivated judges and jurors,” Turley explained on Monday. “Although it may be politically popular, the case is legally pathetic. Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of “hush money” to former stripper Stormy Daniels.”

Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz also blasted the targeting of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Bragg.

“I’ve been allergic to targeted prosecutions,” he said. “And they campaigned—both Bragg and [New York Attorney General] Letitia James—campaigned on the promise to get Trump, and then they just spent months and months and months rummaging through statutes in an effort to get him. And that’s just not the way the American legal system is supposed to operate,” he said in an interview with Newsweek.

Many have predicted that arresting Trump will backfire on the Democrats and boost Trump in the eyes of the public for being the target of a partisan prosecution.

