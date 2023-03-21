Tucker Carlson Makes a Chilling Prediction About Possible Trump's Indictment

On Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a compelling argument that indicting former President Donald Trump could lead to the permanent destruction of the United States justice system.

Although Carlson acknowledged that former presidents could be indicted if they have committed a crime, the undeniable fact is that Trump is the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president, and the abuse of the justice system by partisan prosecutors to take out a political opponent would be unprecedented and dangerous.

In fact, as Carlson pointed out, Alvin Bragg ran for district attorney on the promise that he would indict Trump. He has spent years trying to find a way to pin several various crimes on him, and he’s landed on the so-called “hush money” payment to Stormy Daniels—a payment the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) has already said isn’t even a campaign finance violation.

“The whole thing doesn’t make any sense at all on a legal level,” Carlson observed. “On a political level, it does because Trump is running for president.”

So we have a partisan Soros-backed prosecutor who promised to indict Trump and is potentially going to indict him over something that has long been deemed not a crime.

“If the Democratic Party is allowed to do this, allowed to crush the presidential front-runner, the main threat to their power, with a bogus criminal case, where does that leave us? We’re done because that precedent will live forever and voters will never again determine the outcome of a presidential election. It’s remarkable when you think about it,” Carlson said. “What happens if they get away with this? No one seems to be thinking this through. Everyone’s all spun up, but what happens if they get away with this? ”

Carlson continued, “If they use the Justice Department in full view of everyone to settle a political score and to keep the White House, just to take a guy out of the race who seems to be doing fairly well, we’ll destroy the justice system and that’s not a small thing. A functioning justice system has kept this country peaceful for hundreds of years. The purpose of a justice system is to administer justice so that citizens don’t have to do it themselves. You outsource that duty to the government. But what happens when you take that away, when there is no justice system?”

“What happens when the Department of Justice decides that its goal is not justice but protecting the ruling class at all costs?” Carlson asked. “Think about that. People are still going to demand justice. The desire for justice is an inherent human desire. We are born with it. But if there’s no neutral place to do it, some people will decide they’re going to have to do it themselves. Now, we don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but we can say for certain it’s going to be really ugly.”