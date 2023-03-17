Air Force Will Pay Big Money for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Jobs

The United States Air Force is looking to hire people for several diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) positions, offering a minimum salary of $82,830, but as much as $183,500 annually for the top position.

The jobs, which are posted at USAJobs.gov, are located in Alabama, Alaska, and Virginia. But don’t think that means you have to relocate if you want to brainwash America’s military with DEI, which is basically a euphemism for the racist principles of critical race theory. All these positions are telework-eligible, though occasional travel may be required.

The highest-paying role, identified by the military service branch as a first-level supervisor for “diversity equity inclusion and accessibility” efforts, has a starting salary of $155,700, reports Just The News. The primary duty of the position is to strategize, organize, and oversee the activities of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion within the branch to guarantee compliance with legal and regulatory requirements for “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility education and training, and strategic outreach and engagement complies with legal and regulatory requirements.”

I’m sure our enemies will be really intimidated by our military now.

All diversity positions are accessible to current or previous federal employees, veterans, military spouses, and individuals with disabilities, among other eligible candidates.

The military has come under significant scrutiny in recent years for prioritizing “wokeness” over military readiness. According to a recent report, the U.S. Air Force hosted 67 pride celebrations in 2022.

“Among those events, top Air Force leaders participated in the first service-wide LGBTQ+ Pride event organized by a new volunteer team within the Air Force focused on LGBTQ+ issues, the newsletter, dated Feb. 10, shows,” the Daily Caller reported last month. “The LGBTQ Initiatives Team (LIT) participated in 67 Pride commemorations across 33 Air Force and Space Force installations throughout 2022 and intends to organize more events this year.”

According to the report, there are also several “Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Groups” dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the Air Force, including the LGBTQ Initiatives Team, the Black and African American Employment Strategy Team, the Disability Action Team, the Women’s Initiative Team, and more.

The military’s increased prioritization of promoting social justice issues is alarming. The primary duty of the military is to protect our country—not host pride events and post concepts that divide people based on race under the guise of promoting “diversity” and “inclusion.” Our nation deserves better than this. Our enemies will look at what we’re doing and realize we no longer have the strong military we used to.