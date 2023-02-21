Wokeness Is Destroying Our Military

I’m already dreading June. Sure, warm weather is nice and all, but it’s hard to enjoy anything when so many “woke” businesses are tripping over themselves to virtue signal their support for the LGBTQ community. For sure, the other 11 months of the year are bad enough, but the annual Pride Month condenses all of that woke garbage into 30 days of rainbows, drag queens, pride marches, and corporate propaganda.

But you can imagine my shock to learn that all the virtue signaling we get throughout the year, particularly in June, is nothing compared to what’s happening in the United States Military.

According to a new report from The Daily Caller, the U.S. Air Force hosted 67 pride celebrations in 2022. That number, I should point out, comes from the Air Force Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and after you get over being disturbed by the fact such an office exists, you should, at the very least, expect that this number is very much accurate.

“Among those events, top Air Force leaders participated in the first service-wide LGBTQ+ Pride event organized by a new volunteer team within the Air Force focused on LGBTQ+ issues, the newsletter, dated Feb. 10, shows,” reports the Daily Caller. “The LGBTQ Initiatives Team (LIT) participated in 67 Pride commemorations across 33 Air Force and Space Force installations throughout 2022 and intends to organize more events this year.”

“Through their hard work we are one step closer to building a more diverse, inclusive, equitable, and accessible Total Force that values and leverages every member’s unique attributes,” explains the newsletter in reference to multiple diversity-focused working groups that have been chartered to make sure the U.S. Air Force is sufficiently woke. According to the report, there are seven of these “Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Groups” dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the Air Force.

Flashback: Marine Corps Disgraces Itself With Pride Month Pandering

In addition to the LGBTQ Initiatives Team, there’s also the Black and African American Employment Strategy Team, the Disability Action Team, the Women’s Initiative Team, and others.

According to the newsletter, the groups are all-volunteer teams that review demographic data from the Air Force and the federal government to come up with ways to increase ethnic, disability, and “gender diversity” in the Air Force. Then, the teams come up with recommendations on how to “improve.”

What is happening to our military? This sounds like something that should have come out of the Babylon Bee. How is it possible that this is not satire? When it comes to defending our nation, I want the strongest and most advanced military possible, not a military that cares about racial quotas or making sure there are handicap-accessible ramps in the battlefield — or whatever the so-called Disability Action Team does.

Seeing our armed forces pander to the woke mob is distressing. No one wants the military to sacrifice readiness in the name of social justice. We want our military to keep our country safe. No more, no less. Efforts like this are the reason why our enemies laugh at us.