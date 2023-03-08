News & Politics

Awww: Don Lemon ‘Sulking' Around CNN Set

By Matt Margolis 9:21 AM on March 08, 2023
Don Lemon, who, for the moment, is still co-anchor of CNN This Morning, is reportedly “sulking” around the CNN studio and “acting like he’s the victim.”

Sources tell RadarOnline that weeks after Lemon’s remarks about Nikki Haley being “past her prime,” tensions still haven’t improved between him and co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins.

“Don is acting like he’s the victim. He is very quiet behind the scenes,” a source disclosed. “He is moping around the joint like he’s the one who has been wronged.”

Another insider revealed that “Poppy and Kaitlin have buddied up and the bond between them is stronger than ever.”

Overall, things aren’t looking good for Lemon. “Poppy and Kaitlin had private discussions about the situation and are both on the same page,” still another source dished. “There is a movement rising inside CNN, and it isn’t in support of Don.”

 

