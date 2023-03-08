Awww: Don Lemon ‘Sulking' Around CNN Set

Don Lemon, who, for the moment, is still co-anchor of CNN This Morning, is reportedly “sulking” around the CNN studio and “acting like he’s the victim.”

Sources tell RadarOnline that weeks after Lemon’s remarks about Nikki Haley being “past her prime,” tensions still haven’t improved between him and co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins.

Don Lemon: "Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…" Poppy Harlow: "Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?" "Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!" pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

“Don is acting like he’s the victim. He is very quiet behind the scenes,” a source disclosed. “He is moping around the joint like he’s the one who has been wronged.”

Another insider revealed that “Poppy and Kaitlin have buddied up and the bond between them is stronger than ever.”

Overall, things aren’t looking good for Lemon. “Poppy and Kaitlin had private discussions about the situation and are both on the same page,” still another source dished. “There is a movement rising inside CNN, and it isn’t in support of Don.”