Biden Makes Cringey Racist Joke at Black History Month Event

By Matt Margolis 2:51 PM on February 28, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Joe Biden embarrassed himself once again by trying to make up for his whiteness by cracking a rather tasteless and, frankly, racist joke during a Black History Month event at the White House Monday night.

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. I know where the power is. … You think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden said.

Oh, really, Joe? Are “white boys” stupid? Are you some exception to this rule? What kind of comment is that?

I guess this sort of racist remark is par for the course with Biden, who has a long history of making racist remarks. One such comment was when, while campaigning for president, he said, “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Now it seems he’s gone full circle, from suggesting that only black kids are poor, to suggesting that white kids are stupid — without any self-awareness, to boot.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
