Biden Makes Cringey Racist Joke at Black History Month Event

Joe Biden embarrassed himself once again by trying to make up for his whiteness by cracking a rather tasteless and, frankly, racist joke during a Black History Month event at the White House Monday night.

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. I know where the power is. … You think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden said.

Biden: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." pic.twitter.com/45SmdcYTYn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2023

Oh, really, Joe? Are “white boys” stupid? Are you some exception to this rule? What kind of comment is that?

I guess this sort of racist remark is par for the course with Biden, who has a long history of making racist remarks. One such comment was when, while campaigning for president, he said, “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Now it seems he’s gone full circle, from suggesting that only black kids are poor, to suggesting that white kids are stupid — without any self-awareness, to boot.