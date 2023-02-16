Biden Commits Category-5 Super-duper Racist Blunder, Calls Maryland's Black Gov 'Boy'

Oops! “President” Biden went off-script and into the weeds again. But this was no ordinary, garden-variety gaffe. This time, he committed a colossal, red-alert, five-alarm racist blunder: he referred to Maryland’s first black governor, Wes Moore, as “boy.”

The white supremacist PR disaster occurred Wednesday during remarks Biden made to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Lanham, Md. Gov. Moore, a former college football star, was in attendance. “You got a hell of a new governor in Wes Moore, I tell ya,” smarmed Uncle Joe. Then he assessed Moore’s physique like an overseer at the auction and proclaimed, “He’s the real deal, and the boy look like he still play. He’s got some guns on him.”

Let’s go to the videotape:

Joe Biden refers to Democrat Wes Moore (Maryland's first Black governor) as "boy." IMAGINE if a Republican said this instead of Biden.

pic.twitter.com/3n0C71hbBe — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 16, 2023

The applause was notably muted after the disparaging remark left Biden’s ice cream hole. Yikes.

Benny S., a prominent R&B musician and Second Amendment activist, was not amused. He took to Twitter to excoriate Biden as well as the Democrats who let his racist slips slide time and again:

Why does Biden get a constant pass with his blatant racism and Democrats…. especially Black Democrats just let it slide every time… I have compiled SO many videos of other instances of this it's ridiculous. Wes Moore even though he's a Democrat is NOT a boy… he's a…

Biden previously mishandled the charged word “boy” while campaigning for reelection. The UK Daily Mail took a trip down Memory Lane:

In 2019, Biden told a crowd on the campaign trail that he could work with all people – even those who he did not agree with. He told how he worked with James Eastland, a Mississippi senator and plantation owner, who was an open white supremacist. Eastland resigned as a senator in 1978 and died in 1986, aged 81. Biden said that Eastland respected him, declaring: ‘He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.”

How splendid for lily-white Sen. Biden, that his fellow white, racist colleague respected him enough not to call him “boy.”

Senator Cory Booker, who is black, rebuked Biden for downplaying the use of the word ‘boy’ to diminish black men. Booker, on CNN, said it was inappropriate. ‘You don’t joke about calling black men “boys”,’ Booker said.

So it’s not like Biden can plead ignorance or pretend it was an innocent expression used in a friendly manner. He knows what he said.

Will there be an abject apology, with Biden gazing directly into the camera as he professes his love and enduring respect for his fellow black Americans? Or will the incident disappear from public discourse, yet another casualty of the privilege associated with being a member of the Democrat Party?