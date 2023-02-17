Coincidence? After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Biden Finally Sends FEMA

In the days following the train derailment and the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, many were wondering why the Biden administration virtually ignored the incident and sent no relief or support. Not even the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was sent to East Palestine.

Well, it looks like FEMA is finally getting involved.

“FEMA and the State of Ohio have been in constant contact regarding emergency operations in East Palestine. U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA have been working together since day one,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and FEMA regional administrator Thomas Sivak said in a joint statement on Friday. “Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long-term recovery needs.”

Tomorrow, we'll supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official & a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination & ongoing assessments of potential long term recovery needs.https://t.co/pVLIm5tE3h — FEMA (@fema) February 18, 2023

Support from FEMA had been refused just a day earlier. “The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however, FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time,” DeWine’s office said in a statement Thursday.

So, what happened on Friday that changed everything? Oh, I dunno, but I can’t help but wonder if it had something to do with the fact that on Friday, it was announced that Donald Trump would be traveling to East Palestine next week to meet with members of the community.

In fact, it was about two hours after Fox News first reported that Trump was going to visit the impacted town that FEMA announced it was going to start sending help.

But I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.