News & Politics

Coincidence? After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Biden Finally Sends FEMA

By Matt Margolis 10:13 PM on February 17, 2023
Coincidence? After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Biden Finally Sends FEMA
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

In the days following the train derailment and the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, many were wondering why the Biden administration virtually ignored the incident and sent no relief or support. Not even the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was sent to East Palestine.

Well, it looks like FEMA is finally getting involved.

“FEMA and the State of Ohio have been in constant contact regarding emergency operations in East Palestine. U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA have been working together since day one,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and FEMA regional administrator Thomas Sivak said in a joint statement on Friday. “Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long-term recovery needs.”

Related: NTSB Chair Wallops Buttigieg for ‘Spreading Misinformation’ About Derailment

Support from FEMA had been refused just a day earlier. “The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however, FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time,” DeWine’s office said in a statement Thursday.

So, what happened on Friday that changed everything? Oh, I dunno, but I can’t help but wonder if it had something to do with the fact that on Friday, it was announced that Donald Trump would be traveling to East Palestine next week to meet with members of the community.

In fact, it was about two hours after Fox News first reported that Trump was going to visit the impacted town that FEMA announced it was going to start sending help.

But I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER
Trending
Editor's Choice